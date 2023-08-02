Charlie Cheever, a remarkable individual, requires no introduction if you have ever posed a question on the internet. He has successfully combined the concept of old wine in a new bottle, capturing the attention of numerous individuals and achieving high acclaim. By reorganizing and presenting information within the familiar framework, Charlie, at the age of 28, has created a knowledge engagement platform that facilitates interactive sessions for users. Although Q&A (Question and Answer) websites are not a novelty on the World Wide Web (WWW), not all of them have managed to deliver the finest content to their readers. Recognizing this gap, Charlie Cheever co-founded “Quora” in June 2009, alongside Adam D’Angelo, to provide readers with well-founded and convincing answers.

Date of Birth: August 2, 1981

August 2, 1981 Known for: Founder of Quora, founder of Expo, Facebook News Feed, Connect, and Gaming

Founder of Quora, founder of Expo, Facebook News Feed, Connect, and Gaming Net Worth: About $10 million

Interesting Facts About Charlie Cheever

On the occasion of Charlie Cheever’s 42nd birthday today, it is a small endeavour to revisit some of the interesting yet less-known facts about him:

Charlie Cheever enrolled at Harvard University in 1999 to pursue a B.A. in Computer Science. During his time at Harvard, he developed a database for fellow students, enabling them to locate their classmates’ dormitories. Unfortunately, the project was shut down by Harvard’s administration. This endeavour partially inspired Mark Zuckerberg to develop FaceMash. Zuckerberg regarded Cheever as a “kindred spirit” due to their shared passion for innovation and technology. After graduating, Charlie joined Amazon.com in Seattle. Charlie Cheever was associated with the social network giant Facebook from 2006 to 2009. Initially, he had reservations about the idea of an online social networking platform and working under his junior, Mark Zuckerberg, who was also from Harvard. However, his interest in Facebook was piqued in October 2005, and he eventually joined Mark Zuckerberg’s team in early 2006. During his time at Facebook, Charlie Cheever served as a manager and engineer. He played a key role in overseeing the development of important features like Facebook Connect and the Facebook platform. Additionally, he contributed to the implementation of significant elements, such as News Feed and Notifications, which became highly appreciated by Facebook users. One of Charlie Cheever’s most notable contributions was the creation of “Lolbunny” (also known as “bunny1”), a Python platform. This platform stands as one of the greatest contributions utilized by every engineer at Facebook to date. The success of Quora can be attributed to its unwavering commitment to quality. The platform’s management and curation of answers have been crucial in setting it apart. Its popularity among the tech-savvy audience has contributed significantly to its growth. This popularity caught the attention of investors, and in the first round of funding, Quora secured $11 million from Benchmark Capital, led by Matt Cohler, a former Facebook executive who later joined the company’s board. Initially, the Quora founders kept the company’s revenue model under wraps. However, in one of his interviews, Charlie Cheever hinted at advertising being one aspect of the revenue strategy. Nonetheless, their primary focus remains on gathering high-quality questions and answers on the platform. In addition to his technical pursuits, Charlie Cheever has a passion for sports, both as a spectator and a participant. He finds that engaging in aerobic activities is essential to help him stay focused and perform at his best in his work. Among his favourite sports are football and skiing, which he enjoys playing and watching. Moreover, Charlie has also taken part in several marathons, showcasing his dedication to physical fitness and endurance. Charlie Cheever is also known for his astute investment acumen. He has actively engaged in the share market and made shrewd investment decisions that have yielded profitable returns. To date, he has invested in more than 38 startups in their early stages, providing seed funding to help them grow. In September 2012, Charlie Cheever surprised everyone by making a sudden decision to step down as the CEO of Quora. While Adam D’Angelo was trying his best to convince the world about his departure, barely there were few who were buying the theory put by Adam behind Charlie’s mysterious exit, especially when the platform was growing leaps and bounds. In August 2016, Charlie Cheever made a comeback to the startup world with his one-year-old project called ‘Exponent,’ which is now known as Expo.io. This innovative platform functions as a translation machine for mobile app code. It simplifies the process of translating an application written in Javascript into native iOS and Android code, eliminating the need for manual programming for each mobile operating system. Expo.io has since become a valuable tool for developers, streamlining their app development process and enhancing efficiency.

This young engineer, with his technical know-how, has lots to contribute. With his innovative thinking and technicality, the society is expecting to witness a lot more achievements from his end. Moreover, Charlie’s accomplishments and success serve as motivational examples for aspiring engineers.

The article is a part of the B’day Series where we celebrate the birthday of renowned personalities from across Industries, very frequently. The series includes Entrepreneurs, C-level Executives, innovators or renewed leaders who moved the industry with his exponential skill set and vision. The intent is to highlight the person’s achievements and touch base the little known, but interesting part of his life. You can see the list of all earlier celebrated tech personalities, including Mark Zuckerberg, Marrisa Mayor, Sean Parker, Andy Rubin, and Julian Assange, by following this link or subscribing to your daily newsletter.

To make it more exciting, we suggest you make use of the comment section if you are among the ones celebrating their birthday with today’s featured personality.