Unprecedented Demand for 5G Smartphones in India: Shipments Exceed 100 Million in May 2023

The 5G revolution is sweeping across India at an unprecedented pace, as the country’s smartphone market witnesses a remarkable milestone. The latest data shared by market intelligence firm CyberMedia Research (CMR) reveals that 5G smartphone shipments in India surpassed the 100 million or 10 crore milestone in May 2023. This tremendous growth is attributed to the rapid and widespread roll-out of 5G smartphones and networks by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel throughout the nation.

The demand for 5G smartphones in India has surpassed all predictions, as shipments have experienced a remarkable surge of over 28 times since its initial introduction. With the ongoing momentum of the 5G roll-out, this technological advancement is fundamentally transforming the Indian smartphone industry’s landscape.

In addition to the remarkable growth in shipments, another report from Ericsson reveals that the number of 5G subscriptions in India reached an impressive 10 million by the end of 2022. This achievement can be attributed to the widespread availability of 5G networks provided by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel in major tier-I, II, and III cities across the country.

Let’s delve deeper into the factors fueling the unprecedented demand for 5G smartphones in India and identify the top players who are dominating the market.

5G shipments in India: Top Players

India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market, has become a battleground for global players like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo, as they vie for a substantial market share. With cut-throat competition, these companies are unleashing their top-of-the-line smartphones equipped with jaw-dropping features and specifications, all while keeping prices affordable to entice a larger user base.

However, as the curtain rises on the 5G era, a new chapter unfolds, revealing a captivating twist in consumer behaviour. Indian consumers are enthusiastically splurging on these next-generation devices. In May 2023, 48% of all smartphones shipped in India were 5G-enabled. This eye-opening statistic serves as a testament to the insatiable demand for these cutting-edge marvels, leaving no doubt that the 5G revolution has taken hold in the hearts and wallets of Indian consumers.

The battle for dominance in India’s 5G smartphone market is intensifying, with Samsung emerging as the front-runner in 2023. However, OnePlus and Vivo are not far behind, making for a captivating three-way competition. Together, these three prominent players command a significant 60% share of the highly competitive 5G market in the country.

India’s 5G smartphone market growth

Since its introduction in 2020, India’s smartphone market has experienced a remarkable surge in 5G shipments, growing by more than 13 times. The appetite for 5G technology continues to soar, as evidenced by the launch of close to 100 5G smartphones in the Indian market in CY2022 alone.

To further fuel the 5G revolution, the two major players in the Indian telecom industry, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, have taken the initiative to roll out their 5G networks in October 2022. These networks have already achieved significant coverage across the country, laying the foundation for a future where high-speed connectivity becomes the norm. As evidence of the progress, OpenSignal’s report in December 2022 indicated that the average 5G download speed in India is 16.5 times faster than that of 4G networks.

The momentum of 5G adoption continued into Q1 2023, as revealed by the CMR report. India witnessed an impressive 14% YoY in 5G smartphone shipments during this period. The market saw the launch of 34 new models, showcasing the increasing availability and diversity of 5G-enabled devices in India.

As the relentless roll-out of 5G technology continues to reach new corners of India, industry experts predicted an astonishing 70% YoY growth in the 5G smartphone market by the end of 2023. This projection reflects the immense consumer demand and enthusiasm for the lightning-fast connectivity and advanced capabilities that 5G technology offers.

However, for the mass adoption of 5G in India, affordability plays a crucial role. A study conducted by CMR highlights the importance of introducing 5G smartphones in the affordable segment, priced below Rs 10,000. This will open doors for a wider range of consumers who want to embrace the transformative capabilities of 5G technology.

As India’s smartphone market continues its rapid growth and with the availability of affordable 5G smartphones, the question arises: How will this surge in 5G adoption shape the future of technology, communication, and digital experiences for millions of Indians?