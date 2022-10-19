Job postings for 5G and telecom in India have increased a 34% in the last 12 months!

The rollout of 5G services in India has resulted in a sharp increase in job opportunities in the telecom sector, thanks to Reliance Jio. Surprisingly, job postings for 5G and telecommunications have increased an impressive 33.7% in the last 12 months, indicating that both enterprises and smartphone users are optimistic about this fastest-interest service.

Job roles such as telecommunications engineer have grown by 16% in India, from August to September 2022, claims Indeed, a global job website with over 250 million unique visitors each month.

The report further states that clicks for Customer Service Representatives and Operations Associates jobs increased by 13.91% and 8.22%, respectively, in the last one month.

“5G rollout has been eagerly anticipated in India, and businesses have already begun hiring to develop 5G-specific technology and services. We will likely see an uptick in hiring for these roles in the next few quarters,” said Saumitra Chand, Career Expert, Indeed India.

As the hiring in 5G-related jobs rises, so does the need for a skilled workforce that can develop security systems and strengthen network architectures to adapt to the new technology.

It is worth noting that the average salary for top job roles such as technical support, BPO executive, and customer service representative was reported to be Rs 3,53,298, Rs 3,29,520, and Rs 3,06,680, respectively.

Cybersecurity jobs are in high demand

Hackers and other cybercriminals have been observed to be more active than ever after the Covid-19 pandemic due to the growing use of the Internet and smartphones, digital payments, trading activities and many others. As a result, the industry has seen an increase in demand for cybersecurity. The data shows that job postings for cybersecurity positions have grown an astounding 81% between August 2019 to August 2022.

There is already a talent mismatch of 25.5 per cent in security between August 2019 to August 2022, and the launch of 5G services will trigger a major spike in security-related jobs, the report said.

5G market in India

In August 2022, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio won the 5G auction in India. Out of the total of $19 billion, Jio’s 5G auction bid totalled $11.13 billion, followed by Airtel’s $5.44 billion and Vodafone Idea’s $2.37 billion bids.

At present, only Jio and Airtel are offering 5G services in a few Indian cities. While Jio 5G is only available in Mumbai, Delhi, Varanasi, and Kolkata, Airtel True 5G is available in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

Companies like Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, Oppo and Vivo in India support 5G in their devices. Reliance Jio’s 5G phone will soon be available for less than Rs 12,000 once its 5G coverage reaches a satisfactory level.