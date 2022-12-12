Myntra End of Reason Sale: Attracted over 1 lakh first time shoppers from non-metro cities on first day

We Indians love shopping, especially when most products are on huge discounts! Myntra End of Reason Sale (EoRS) has finally begun on December 10, 2022, with up to 80% discounts on all products and some incredible deals on selected credit and debit cards. Interestingly, on the first day of its flagship sale, Myntra recorded a whopping 1.3 lakh first time shoppers from the non-metro cities, placing highest value orders. These non-metropolitan cities include Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, and a few others.

“Men and women have flanked the platform with equal enthusiasm, with a multitude of shoppers placing orders for millions of items. In addition to significant demand from the metros, Tier 2 and beyond cities and towns are also driving demand, indicating the rise of the non-metro fashion-forward shoppers,” Myntra’s chief business officer Sharon Pais said.

Not surprisingly, women accounted for more than 50% of all shoppers on the first day of Myntra’s biggest fashion sale.

There are some other interesting findings reported by Walmart-owned fashion retailer Myntra on its first day of End of Reason Sale in India.