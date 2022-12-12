Myntra End of Reason Sale: Attracted over 1 lakh first time shoppers from non-metro cities on first day

We Indians love shopping, especially when most products are on huge discounts! Myntra End of Reason Sale (EoRS) has finally begun on December 10, 2022, with up to 80% discounts on all products and some incredible deals on selected credit and debit cards. Interestingly, on the first day of its flagship sale, Myntra recorded a whopping 1.3 lakh first time shoppers from the non-metro cities, placing highest value orders. These non-metropolitan cities include Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, and a few others.
Not surprisingly, women accounted for more than 50% of all shoppers on the first day of Myntra’s biggest fashion sale.
There are some other interesting findings reported by Walmart-owned fashion retailer Myntra on its first day of End of Reason Sale in India.
- Among metro cities in India, Bengaluru people shopped the most on Myntra on the first day of End of Reason Sale. This is followed by Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune.
- While the list of top five non-metro cities that shopped during this period were Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Indore and Guwahati.
- As we previously reported, Indians became more health conscious following the Covid-19 pandemic. India’s smartwatch shipments grew 171% YoY in Q3 2022. This pattern can be seen here as well. The company recorded an increase in demand for fitness-related items from both metros and non-metros.
- This year, there was a whopping 75% increase in demand for sports shoes when compared to the Myntra EORS-15 held last December. The company also recorded an astonishing 800% increase in demand for smartwatches compared to BAU (business-as-usual) days.
- As the winter has arrived, most customers on Myntra were seen upgrading their winter attire. A whopping 1.5 lakh sweatshirts and jackets were sold on the opening day of Myntra End of Reason Sale 2022. The shopping platform also recorded a massive 200% increase in men’s winter wear segment compared to BAU (business-as-usual) days.
- The majority of Indian weddings take place between November and February. On the first day of the Myntra sale, Indian shoppers were seen purchasing ethnic wear, a 300% increase over BAU days.
- Global brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, H&M, Mango, and Levi’s were also recorded over 300% growth in sales over BAU.
- Since the Covid-19 lockdown was lifted, people have started making travel plans with their friends and families to make the most of these December holidays. Interestingly, the travel trolleys sales on Myntra have increased an impressive 60% YoY.