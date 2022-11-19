Indians using health apps like never before: Unique visitors increased 249% since 2018

Healthcare technological advancements are enabling people to stay on top of their health. Now more and more Indians are using health apps to check their health information and track their fitness progress than ever before. Over the past four years, there has been a remarkable increase in overall traffic to health apps. Between August 2018 and August 2022, the total number of unique visitors from India to health apps increased a whopping 249%. Interestingly, consumers spent 310% more time on mobile fitness apps during the same period.

But why have Indians suddenly become concerned about their health and fitness? What has changed in the last four years?

Well, it is Covid-19 which has changed has changed our lives forever! The sharp rise in the usage of mobile health and fitness apps was largely caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Immediately after the first lockdown in India, there was a spike in the number of unique visitors to health applications in April 2020.

Comscore released some jaw-dropping data related to mobile health applications used by Indians between August 2018 and August 2022.

Source: Comscore

Top health apps in India

StepSetGo is the most popular and widely used mobile health app in India, with over 14.8 million unique visitors in August 2022. It has received more than 50 lakh downloads and 2.4 lakh reviews on Google Play Store.

With 12.4 million unique visitors during the month of August 2022, Sweatcoin comes in a close second. It is currently available on both App Store and Google Play.

Aarogya Setu, which was created by the government during the Covid epidemic, has become one of the widely used mobile apps in India. The primary objective of this app was to raise public awareness about coronavirus and provide essential covid-19-related health services. Surprisingly, within 40 days of its release, the app reached more than 100 million installs. In August 2022, Aarogya Setu had 9.5 million unique users and is still growing.

Source: Comscore

Google and Samsung, the world’s largest technology companies, have gained a lot of traction for their wearables and health applications among Indians, particularly in tier 1 and tier 2 cities. In August, the Google Fit and Samsung Health apps received 8.4 million and 7.1 million unique visitors, respectively.

Top Benefits of Healthcare Apps

The widespread adoption of smartphones and fast interest have made it easy to download and use health apps on our mobiles and tablets.

Apple, Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, and other technology companies have been launching wearable devices and mobile apps in order to help users track their personal health data. These health apps not only inform people about their heart rate, oxygen level, blood pressure, sugar level, asthma, and other vital information, but they also help people track their sleep patterns, water intake, work productivity, and a variety of other activities.