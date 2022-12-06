Xiaomi achieves yet another milestone: Shipped over 300 million Redmi Note phones globally

The demand for Xiaomi Redmi Note smartphones has dramatically been increasing across the globe. Over the last eight years, the Redmi Note series has become one of the best-selling lineups, propelling Xiaomi to third place in terms of global smartphone shipments. While in India, the Chinese behemoth has maintained its five-year dominance. Today, the company announces a new milestone; Over 300 million units of Xiaomi Redmi Note have been sold globally.

This news comes just a day after Xiaomi announced that a whopping 72 million Redmi Note series were shipped in India alone, between Q4 2014 and Q2 2022, as per IDC data. The first Redmi Note was announced in 2014.

Sales of Xiaomi Redmi Note series worldwide

In 2019 and 2020, Xiaomi sold over 100 million and over 140 million units of Redmi Note devices worldwide, respectively. The 2021 was a noteworthy year for Xiaomi in terms of Redmi Note sales across the globe. Last year in October, the company reported selling over 240 million units of Redmi Note series globally. This clearly demonstrates the devices’ popularity among consumers.

But why are Redmi Note series so popular among smartphone users? What is driving the sales growth of Xiaomi devices?

The above sales data clearly demonstrates that Redmi Note devices are the best-selling series in Xiaomi’s portfolio. The Price is the key factor. All Redmi Note devices offer some jaw-dropping features and specs at quite an affordable prices.

Another factor contributing to Xiaomi’s massive success with the Redmi Note series is the company’s rapid expansion of its retail network, which includes 3,000 stores and service centers in India alone. The company also continues to expand its online and offline retail network across China, India and Europe and we can expect some new Mi Stores in more regions across the globe.

Xiaomi has proven once again that it is a game changer in the global smartphone industry. It is a constant threat to Samsung, the dominant player in the Android OS market. In early 2023, Xiaomi is expected to launch Redmi Note 12 series in India.