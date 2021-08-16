BriefMobile
Xiaomi To Launch Two Awesome Products At Xiaomi Smarter Living 2021 Event

By Dazeinfo
Last week Xiaomi celebrated its 10th year anniversary. Recently, it was awarded the number one spot in the world in smartphone sales for June 2021. According to Counterpoint Research, this was the first time that the company had surpassed its competitors to claim the numero-uno position.

Xiaomi is tapping many Asia markets but the growth is largely led by India. It has been a household name in the country which is the second-largest smartphone market by the number of users. The meteoric rise of Xiaomi in India is indeed a piece that Dazeinfo did some time back, and you must read that. One in four smartphones sold in India is either a Redmi or Mi device. Xiaomi isn’t stopping there. Over the years, Xiaomi has steadily expanded its product range and launched multiple products in different categories. The company’s varied portfolio includes smart TVs and laptops as well as smart speakers and air purifiers.

The company is all set to expand its offerings for India at the Smart Living 2022 annual conference on August 26. Xiaomi has begun to tease the products that are expected, including the Mi Band 6.

Xiaomi New Routers And More: Big Picture

  • In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Xiaomi India’s Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy said the company all set for the launch of two new IoT products in India.
  • Reddy confirmed that a Wi Fi Router would be one of the IoT products to launch at Smarter Living 2022. Reddy stated that the product will cost more than the entry-level router they launched in 2017. He, however, refrained from spilling more beans and hinted that users will have to wait for the launch event.
  • The Mi Router 4C is currently available in India from Xiaomi. It can be purchased on their website for Rs. 999. This budget router supports speeds of up to 300Mbps and comes with four omnidirectional antennas. The router can connect up to 64 devices. This is eight times faster than traditional routers, according to the company.
  • Reddy also confirmed that the upcoming Mi router will be more expensive than the Indian entry-level router, clearly indicating that Xioami is constantly making moves to establish itself firmly in the premium range devices segment. Xiaomi currently has are several premium routers, including the Mi Router Ax9000 or the Mi AIoT Router AX3600, available in the global market.
  • The second highlight of the event would be a new security camera from Xiaomi India which would be launched alongside the router.
  • Reddy stated that the company offers two Indian security cameras and that it has been the market leader in this space since Q4 2018.
  • Reddy stated that Xiaomi will adhere to its “honest pricing” philosophy regarding pricing. 
  • Reddy also emphasized the fact that “Make in India” initiative has been the company’s constant focus. To put weight behind the claim, he highlighted that all of Xiaomi’s smart TVs were made in India. Besides, 99% of Redmi and Xiaomi phones are also manufactured locally.
  • Xiaomi has started putting blocks in place to manufacture IoT products in India with local partners.

Food For Thought

Reddy mentioned that the company is preparing for the festive season with a number of new products. Reddy has already begun to tease its new Mi laptop, which will have a backlit keyboard as well as an in-built camera. These and other new products will be revealed at Smarter Living 2022 on August 26.

Xiaomi has dominated the entry and budget segment in the smartphone, smart devices, and smart TV market. However, since the beginning of the last year, Xiaomi has started focusing more on premium products range clearly indicating that the company is tightening all loose ends to challenge industry leaders like Samsung and Apple in the segment which no other company could do to date. How far the company would succeed with the “China’ tag, would be interesting to see.

