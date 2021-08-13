BriefInternetEcommerce
Updated:

Amazon Accounts For Much Bigger Share Of US eCommerce Market Than The Combined Share Of Rest Top 10 Players In 2021

By Dazeinfo
2
0

Must Read

AppleAarzu Khan - 2

Happy Birthday Steve Wozniak: The Brain Behind Apple Inc.

An American engineer, technology entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist for more than forty years, Stephen Gary Wozniak is widely regarded...
Read more
BriefItu Rathore - 0

Big Tech Acquisitions: Google Was The Most Bullish During The Last 5 Years [REPORT]

A new CbInsights report reveals the investment and acquisitions activities of the world's biggest tech giants such as Facebook,...
Read more
BriefShilpa Shree - 1

Indian Marketers To Invest More On Social Media In 2013: 52% Focus On Customer Acquisition [Report]

Majority of e-Marketers are focusing on Customer Acquisition via Social Media in 2013, according to a latest e-Marketing research...
Read more

The unprecedented growth of the US eCommrce market is largely driven by none other than Amazon.com. The eCommerce behemoth has been dominating the market for years now and the latest data indicate that no single player would be able to come close – forget about competing – to Amazon in years to come.

According to the latest data from eMarketer, Amazon is estimated to account for 41.4% of the annual US retail eCommerce sales in 2021.

Amazon’s share of the retail eCommerce market in US, depicts a lot about the trust millions of customers in the US have in the eCommerce giant that started its journey in 1994. And when we put the figure along with the rest top 10 eCommerce players side by side, it paints quite a thought-provoking scenario.

Advertisements

Amazon Share in US eCommerce Market: Big Picture

  • The US retail eCommerce market is estimated to touch $933 billion in 2021.
  • Amazon is estimated to capture 41.4%, amounting to $386 billion, beating the closest competitors with a distant margin. It means the eCommerce giant will pocket $2 of every $5 spent by US online shoppers this year.
  • Walmart, the second largest player in the retail eCommerce market in the US, will account for just 7.2% in 2021.
  • eBay and Apple will follow Walmart with 4.3% and 3.8% market share, respectively.
  • Amazon’s market share in the US is much more than the combined market share of the rest top 9 players in the US market.
  • Despite the frenzied growth recorded by almost every eCommerce player during the pandemic hit period, no player is able to match the performance of Amazon.
  • When it comes to evaluating Amazon’s growth by segment, the consumer electronics category continues to lead the growth. In 2020, the category made up $94.40 billion of Amazon’s gross merchandise value (GMV).
  • Due to the countrywide lockdown caused by the pandemic, people turned towards eRetailers to order consumer packaged goods. As a result, this category emerged as the second most popular category in terms of GMV, in the US eCommerce market during the last year. Amazon alone accounted for 48% of it.
  • Amazon also emerged as the most popular eRetailer in the US for avid readers. 80% of books and magazines that were sold online in the US during the last year were bought on Amazon.
  • Amazon is expected to rack up $463.10 billion in US eCommerce sales in 2022.

Food For Thought

The cemented domination in the US eCommerce market is allowing Amazon to spread its wings in highly competitive markets outside the US. In India, where Amazon and homegrown players Flipkart are neck and neck. The market is still at a very nascent stage when compared to the US, the potential is huge and that’s why Amazon is leaving no stone unturned to strengthen its position in India. The recent court battle with India’s largest company Reliance over the acquisition of Future Retail – one of the largest retail chains in India – is testimony to the fact that Amazon has set its eyes on the pole position in India – the third largest eCommerce market after US and China.

The US eCommerce market is also witnessing the next shift of revolution. The skyrocketing growth of mCommerce in the country speaks a lot about the shopping habits of online shoppers. It’s estimated that mcommerce market in US would account for nearly 50% of the total US eCommerce market by 2025.

Previous articleRansomware Attack On Accenture: Ransom Deadline Set For Friday, Company Says No Impact

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Amazon Accounts For Much Bigger Share Of US eCommerce Market Than The Combined Share Of Rest Top 10 Players In 2021

The unprecedented growth of the US eCommrce market is largely driven by none other than Amazon.com. The eCommerce behemoth...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Amaan Khanna - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Amazon Alexa Meets Mahindra XUV700: Expect The Unexpected From India’s First Vehicle With Voice AI

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
Technology is fast becoming an integral part of every aspect of life. And this is quite evident with the last move made by India's...
Read more

Retail Mcommerce Sales In US Will Double By 2025 [REPORT]

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
The increasing shop-on-the-go trend is pushing retail mcommerce sales in US to reach grow at a record rate. Many believe that pandemic has played...
Read more

Amazon To Compensate Customers Upto $1000 Each For Hazardous Products Sold By Its Merchants

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Amazon will pay compensation directly to customers who have been affected by unsafe products sold by independent sellers. Amazon has been facing huge criticism...
Read more

Amazon Bailout Plan For Future Retail: As Lucrative As Reliance?

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
The Amazon-Future-Retail saga has been unfolding with an interesting turn of tails with each passing week. After crushing hopes for Reliance to acquire Future...
Read more

Supreme Court of India Crushes Last Hope For Amazon, Flipkart Against CCI Probe

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
The Supreme Court of India, on Monday, given his final verdict in the CCI probe and maintains the stand that the antitrust investigations into...
Read more

Amazon Sellers To Disappointed Shoppers: Bad Review Or Refund? Choice Is Yours!

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Amazon, once again, finds itself helpless in dealing with unethical strategies that its sellers are practicing to trick shoppers. How many have you landed on...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.