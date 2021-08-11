Retail Mcommerce Sales In US Will Double By 2025 [REPORT]

The increasing shop-on-the-go trend is pushing retail mcommerce sales in US to reach grow at a record rate. Many believe that pandemic has played an important role in the rapid growth, experts believe that the trend is not going to die down even in the post-Covid era.

According to the latest report from eMarketer, retail mcommerce sales in the US is estimated to reach $359.32 billion, clocking 15.2% YoY growth in 2021.

The exploded adoption of digital payment systems, in a combination with emerging technologies like AR, 5G, are providing a seamless shopping experience on mobile devices to millions of mobile shoppers in the US. The driving factor behind such

Retail MCommerce Sales in US: Big Picture

The total retail sales in the US is estimated to reach $6.09 trillion in 2021.

The US retail eCommerce sales is estimated to reach $933 billion in 2021.

The annual retail mCommerce sales in US is estimated to reach $359.32 billion in 2021.

The retail mCommerce sales in US grew at an impressive 15.2% in 2021. The nationwide lockdown played a crucial role in the accelerated growth that made people turn towards mobile shopping to order almost every product, from consumer packaged goods (CPG) to groceries.

US retail mcommerce will nearly double its share of total retail sales between 2020 and 2025.

Retail mCommerce in the US would account for 5.9% of the total US retail sales in 2021. The share is estimated to swell to 10.4% by 2025.

It is estimated that the retail mCommerce sales in US will reach $727 billion, accounting for 44% of the total retail eCommerce sales in 2025.

The annual retail eCommerce sales in the US is estimated to $1.64 trillion, accounting for 23.6% of total US retail sales by 2025.

The total retail sales in US is estimated to reach $6.98 trillion by 2025.

Food For Thought

The figure paints a trend that indicates that the future of US eCommerce sales belongs to mobile. Retailers need to have a mobile-first strategy in place in a bid to make the most of it. Besides, it’s the right time for retailers to start focusing on mobile-first platforms, such as WhatsApp, Instagram where prospective customers are spending more time than ever before.

The active adoption and seamless integration of mobile payments, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, will also help retailers to keep their customers glued. Many industry experts believe that there could be no better time than now for retailers to have their own eStores, optimized for mobile devices, up and running.

Many industry experts believe that there could be no better time than now for retailers to have their own eStores, optimized for mobile devices, up and running. This will help future-ready retailers to start engaging customers who buy products from various online marketplaces, such as Amazon and BestBuy, and later migrate their satisfied customers to their own eStores.