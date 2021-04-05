BriefStartups
Updated:

Indian Startups Close FY21 Strong With $3.65 Billion In Funding!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
6
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Mobikwik Disavows 8.2 TB Data Leak: Faces Massive Outrage From Users!

The Indian payments' giant MobiKwik is facing a lot of bad press over denying undergoing a massive cyber attack! On...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

PAN-Aadhaar Card linking Deadline Extends!

: Central Government of India extends the deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN card from March 31, 2021 to...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Airtel Customer Wrongly Billed Of Rs. 12 Lakhs, Took 6 Years To Get Justice!

Imagine waking up to find your monthly mobile bill has raked in seven figures in expenses out of the...
Read more

A series of large financing rounds, amounting to $3.65 billion made their way into some of the best Indian startups in Q4 FY21. This is a straight forward increase of $430 million from $3.22 billion in Q4 FY20.

The capital inflow surge in the last financial quarter heavily contrasts with the reduced inflow of overall funding during FY21 – ending on March 31, 2021 – which was plagued with severe business slowdown, all thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the data sourced from Tracxn, annual risk capital inflow in Indian startups shrank by 21.1% to a mere $12.36 billion for FY21. But that being said, the interest of global investors in the Indian startup ecosystem quickly recovered and now more has begun flowing in the direction of large homegrown internet startups.

Advertisements

Top 5 Funding Rounds In Q4 FY21

Note here that, out of the $3.65 startup funding raised during Q4 FY21, three-fourth or $2.8 billion was directed at large tech-first companies that benefitted from the disruption caused to traditional companies during the global pandemic.

This trend was also accompanied by the fact that the absolute number of deals in the quarter ending March 2021 dropped to 265 when compared to a year-ago period wherein the number of deals was at 390, as per the data acquired from Trxacn.

An analyst tracking the Indian startup ecosystem, under the condition of anonymity, said that the overall sentiment in the sector turned positive from the second half of the previous fiscal itself, and now global investors are once again feeling confident to back Indian startups, especially in the areas of ed-tech, fintech and SaaS.

Now, while Indian startup funding is being expected to remain buoyant in the current fiscals well, experts, however, remain vigilant about the outcome of some of the much anticipated initial public listings aka IPOs of a handful of India tech startups this year.

In the previous month, Zomato has confirmed its intention of going public, whereas others such as PolicyBazaar, Walmart-owned Flipkart, Droom, Grofers and Delhivery are being pegged to soon follow in the footsteps of the food delivery giant. According to analysts, there might be a correction based on how the markets react to the upcoming startup IPOs from India.

Advertisements

As funding is picking up pace, so is hiring in Indian startups. It has led to salaries of engineers, data analysts, product managers with 3-7 years of experience being driven upwards by 50% higher than the standard industry levels.

All in all, there is no stopping the growth of the Indian startup ecosystem going forward into the new normal. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleStreaming Services Are Under Cyberattacks! 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Indian Startups Close FY21 Strong With $3.65 Billion In Funding!

A series of large financing rounds, amounting to $3.65 billion made their way into some of the best Indian...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Indian Startups Funding Q1 2021: Attracted 40% More, Amounting To $4.2 Billion [REPORT]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After suffering through a year plagued with lockdowns, business slowdown and layoffs, Indian firms have begun 2021 on a positive note. According to the data...
Read more

Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar Thriving In The New Normal: Recorded 35% Growth In Unique Paid Users!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The pandemic induced lockdowns and self-imposed house arrests led to Indian consumers increasing their screen time drastically. And that, in turn, helped over-the-top platforms...
Read more

PAN-Aadhaar Card linking Deadline Extends!

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
: Central Government of India extends the deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN card from March 31, 2021 to June 30, 2021. The income...
Read more

Mobikwik Disavows 8.2 TB Data Leak: Faces Massive Outrage From Users!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Indian payments' giant MobiKwik is facing a lot of bad press over denying undergoing a massive cyber attack! On Monday, the company came under...
Read more

Vying For A Bigger Piece of India’s Online Retail Space: Amazon And Flipkart Offer Similar Take Rates!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The two e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart, are battling at a breakneck pace when it comes to offering take rates. According to an analysis done...
Read more

Indian IT Attrition Rate 2021: About 1 Million Employees Will Resign This Year [REPORT]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Due to the growing demand for talent required to fulfil large outsourcing deals, Indian IT companies are likely to face sharper attrition rates in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.