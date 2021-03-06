BriefTechnology
Updated:

Reliance JioBook: A Low Price Laptop Tailored For Indian Users!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
13
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

TikTok Coughs Up $92 Million In Fine For Harvesting User Data Of Minors!

The popular short-form video app TikTok simply can’t catch a break! Besides dealing with its botched acquisition now stuck...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Ambani To Lock Horns With Musk Over Future Transportation Tech!

RIL Chairman and Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani has decided to lock horns with SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Amazon Had No Evil Intent As Painted By Kishore Biyani, Documents Reveal!

The ongoing spat between Amazon and Future Retail seems to become ugly with each court hearing, and Amazon is...
Read more

Reliance JioBook, anther path-breaking device that could redefine the equations of PC market in India.

After having a successful run with Jio phones which helped more than 100 million Indian users move from 2G to the 4G network, Reliance Jio now wants to launch a low-cost laptop!

According to XDA-Developers, RIL’s telecom and digital services arm is currently developing a laptop called JioBook. 

Advertisements

This news isn’t exactly shocking as Miguel Nunes – Senior Director of Product Management at Qualcomm, back in 2018, reportedly mentioned that the company was in talks with Reliance Jio to launch laptops with cellular connectivity. Three years later, now JioBook is finally on its way to becoming a reality. 

As per XDA’s firmware review of the device, Reliance’s laptop may arrive with a modified version of Android OS dubbed as JioOS. The prototype JioBook is running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 while its chipset seemed to be supporting only 4G LTE (Snapdragon X12).

Reliance Jio, for developing JioBook, is partnering up with BlueBank Communication Technology – a China-based engineering firm that develops mobile devices and software for third party companies.

Bluebank has possibly already worked with Reliance Jio previously because their website states its work includes KaiOS which is a popular OS for feature phones including Jio Phone.

XDA’s media report states that JioBook’s development began late last year in the month of September and may continue throughout the first half of 2021 as well. Currently, at the EVT aka Engineering Validation Test stage, the JioBook had hardware that was unfinalised which includes a recycled keyboard that has a Windows Key as displayed below.

Advertisements
Source: XDA-Developers

Reliance’s laptop will enter the PVT Product Validation Test stage by mid-April 2021, thus it is quite likely the leaked design will look a lot similar to the final design. But, that being said, the Windows Key button will most certainly be swapped by some other key because it won’t be running on Microsoft’s Windows OS. 

Furthermore, JioBook’s firmware hinted at the possibility of the laptop having a 1366×768 resolution display. However, the screen size has not been concretely decided on yet. 

For developing the laptop, Reliance Jio and BlueBank are apparently sourcing low-cost components from various different vendors which include Samsung for DRAM and NAND chip while Qualcomm for Snapdragon 665.

XDA-Developers has reported that the laptop may come with dual-band Wi-Fi for internet connectivity, an HDMI connector for video output, Bluetooth, a three-axis accelerometer and a Qualcomm audio chip. What more?

The JioBook is said to be pre-loaded with several applications from Jio’s service umbrella such as JioMeet, JioPages, JioStore and more. Along with that, the laptop will interestingly also have several Microsoft apps pre-installed which includes Microsoft Teams, Edge and the highly popular Office Suite.

Lastly, the XDA report suggests that the Reliance-built laptop might hit the store shelves around mid-May and will be incredibly low priced. But, again, there is no word about a rough ballpark figure yet. 

Also, it is important to note the name ‘JioBook’ runs the possibility of being scraped off when it finally launches. However, given the naming scheme of Reliance so far (for instance Jio Phone) it is highly unlikely. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleWill Tata Be the Biggest Challenge For Tesla In India: From Partnering To Competing!
Next articleTwitter Undo Tweet Button Is Not What Users Have Been Asking For Long!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Twitter Undo Tweet Button Is Not What Users Have Been Asking For Long!

Twitter Undo feature is helpful but rather confusing. Want to reconsider a spur-of-the-moment tweet? Worried the grammar Nazis...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Reliance Aims To Launch Its Own Version Of UPI-Like Payments Network With Google And Facebook!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The mammoth tech-petroleum conglomerate Reliance aims to create its own version of UPI! According to the latest news, the Mukesh Ambani led RIL has partnered...
Read more

Airtel Vs Jio: The Race To Dominate 5G Space In India Has Begun

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
With 5G-capable smartphones rolling out already, it is quite evident the fifth-generation high-speed network is a few months away from being introduced in India.  Currently,...
Read more

Encouraged By Record Profit of RIL, Ambani Wants To Accelerate 5G Arrival in India

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Brace yourselves for the sooner-than-anticipated arrival of  Reliance Jio 5G services because the 63-year-old billionaire tycoon Ambani recently pledged to the speedy launch of the...
Read more

Bharti Airtel Users Have the Best Network Experience, Jio Ranks Third [Report]

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
With one of the largest populations in the world, the government backed push for digitization, and competitive pricing, India is one of the most...
Read more

As Demand For Fibre Optics Connection Skyrockets, Companies Pour In Crores To Stay Ahead

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Even though the technology hasn’t quite arrived, there is no question of the demand for the upcoming 5G network in the near future. Keeping...
Read more

Paytm Lawsuit Impact: TRAI Slaps Fine On Jio, Airtel, BSNL And Other Telcom Operators

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The emergence of e-wallets brought along with itself a big uprise in notorious phishing scammers who prey on unsuspecting consumers by pretending to be...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.