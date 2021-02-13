BriefMobileWearables
Updated:

Facebook Smartwatch: Data Hungry Beast Now Eyeing On Your Highly Sensitive Data?

By Abhradeep Ghosh
16
0

Must Read

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Don’t Buy iPhone 12 Mini: Apple Could Dump It Too!

When Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) first announced the comparatively lower-priced Apple iPhone 12 Mini, people around the...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Elon Musk’s Recent Jab At MBA Graduates Is Brutal!

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk recently took a massive jab at MBA graduates! In an...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Tesla’s $1.5 Billion Investment In Bitcoin Will Ease Its Acceptance Challenges Globally?

Yesterday, billionaire Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced it has bought $1.5 billion worth...
Read more

If you were worried about Facebook tracking you all over the internet and collecting data from WhatsApp embrace for an even worst impact on your privacy as the social media giant is gunning to collect your much more personalised and highly sensitive data next!

Well, according to sources familiar with the company’s internal plans, Facebook is working on a smartwatch. 

The people in the know who asked for their identity to be kept anonymous said that the smartwatch is currently in development and will be going on sale in 2022. While much is not exactly know about the upcoming Facebook smartwatch, the sources stated that it might run on an open-source version of Google’s Android. Thus, hinting at the assumption that the smartwatch will be based on the Wear OS.

Advertisements

The Facebook smartwatch, not yet named, will reportedly have cellular connectivity and focus majorly on Facebook’s messaging services.

Now, as it is quite obvious, the device being a smartwatch, Facebook will also include health and fitness tracking features in it. Meaning it will compete in the segment of some of the best and premium fitness trackers in the market such as the Apple Watch, Fitbit and more.

According to the sources of the development, Facebook will also allow their smartwatch owners to connect with various third-party fitness services such as Peleton and by doing that the social media major wants to integrate social features in the watch which will let users track workouts and other activities with their friends.

Note here that this is not the first time Zuckerberg has made plans to foray into the Android space. Back in 2013, Facebook partnered with HTC to build a smartphone running their very own Android launcher which focused on messaging as well, much like what the upcoming smartwatch will be focused on.

When launched, neither the smartphone – ‘HTC First’ nor its software was well received and thus Facebook had to abandon the project the same year itself.

Advertisements

Facebook Smartwatch: More Privacy Invasion Incoming?

Now, it is not exactly very surprising that Facebook is working on a smartwatch because the company long had plans to get into the wearables segment. Before Google acquired Fitbit, Facebook threw its hat in the ring to purchase them as well. But why?

The answer is more data. Facebook, as you must know it already, has grown quite a reputation as a privacy monger in the tech world. Thus, it only seems logical that the social media behemoth would want to get access to unprecedented amounts of data related to user-health as a step forward in the same direction.

Quite recently, Amazon released its very own fitness tracker and even their health features got heavily criticized for the same reason. They were termed as being ‘highly invasive’.

Lastly, the sources stated that the Facebook watch, when it goes on sale, might retail for a price close to its production, quite similar to the Oculus. The people in the know also mentioned that Facebook might release a follow up more refined device in 2023 which could coincide with their plans to release augmented glasses. But, given how early the smartwatch in development, there still remains a chance the projects gets scraped off and never meets the public eye altogether.

Would you get yourself a Facebook-made smartwatch? Let us know in the comments down below. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleTesla Gets TikTok: A Unique As Well As Surprising Combination

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Facebook Smartwatch: Data Hungry Beast Now Eyeing On Your Highly Sensitive Data?

If you were worried about Facebook tracking you all over the internet and collecting data from WhatsApp...
Read more
Brief

Tesla Gets TikTok: A Unique As Well As Surprising Combination

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Tesla just rolled out a software update for its cars in China and it is something rather unique. Now, if you are...
Read more
Apple

Apple Watch Users Worldwide: 100 Million And Counting!

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Apple is at it again, and this time it's the number of Apple Watch users worldwide. After surpassing the...
Read more
Brief

Endorse News Publishers, Pay and Engage: Microsoft Takes A Dig At Google, Facebook

Jayesh Sharma - 0
From the chaos ensuing in the Land Down Under, Microsoft looks primed and ready to make the most of it.
Read more
Brief

20.6% Average Salary Hike In 2021: The Best Performing Indian Employees Can Expect [REPORT]

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After a year-long period of pay cuts and layoffs fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, employees in India are finally going to catch...
Read more
Brief

Indian Users Do Not Find Signal App A Worthy Replacement For WhatsApp!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The debate over WhatsApp vs Signal is not to going to stop anytime soon. After much hullabaloo over Whatsapp’s...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Apple Watch Users Worldwide: 100 Million And Counting!

Apple Jayesh Sharma - 0
Apple is at it again, and this time it's the number of Apple Watch users worldwide. After surpassing the...
Read more

Endorse News Publishers, Pay and Engage: Microsoft Takes A Dig At Google, Facebook

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
From the chaos ensuing in the Land Down Under, Microsoft looks primed and ready to make the most of it.
Read more

Indian Users Do Not Find Signal App A Worthy Replacement For WhatsApp!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The debate over WhatsApp vs Signal is not to going to stop anytime soon. After much hullabaloo over Whatsapp’s...
Read more

Zuckerberg Wants To Crush Clubhouse With The Time-Tested Strategy

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Unless you are living under a rock, you have surely heard of Clubhouse - the invite-only audio social networking iOS app that...
Read more

Google’s Next Move: The Final Nail In Facebook’s Coffin?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Apple deciding to take the anti-tracking route to safeguard user privacy on their devices, now Google is aiming to do the...
Read more

Are Facebook And Google Fighting A Lost Battle Against New Australian Media Code?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The fight between media companies and tech giants is nothing new. But now, the social media behemoth Facebook along with the search...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.