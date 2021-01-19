CompaniesAppleBriefMobileSmartphones
Apple Foldable iPhone May Surprise You, But It Won’t Launch This Year!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
Abhradeep Ghosh

Rumours of a foldable iPhone have long been circulating on the internet. However, until now there was little to no indication Apple was actually developing one.

According to media reports, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant has begun working on an early iPhone prototype with a foldable screen to rival similar devices from Samsung and others. But that being said, only minor changes will be seen for this year’s iPhone lineup and there still doesn’t exist any confirmed plans for the launch of an actual foldable iPhone.

A person familiar with the development said that Apple doesn’t yet have a full handset prototype in its lab as their progress has been limited to a foldable display only. Like the Galaxy Fold by Samsung and the Motorola Razr reboot, a foldable iPhone will allow Apple to offer its fans a device with a larger screen in a more pocketable package.

The iPhone maker has discussed several foldable screen sizes internally, including one which tends to unfold to a similar size as that of the iPhone 12 Pro Max – 6.7 inch. Currently, most foldable smartphones have screens which range from that of 6 to 8 inches unfolded.

The person in the know also said that the foldable screens that Apple is currently testing, much like that of Samsung’s devices, have an almost invisible hinge with the electronics stashed behind the display. When asked about to the same, an Apple spokesperson declined to comment.

Foldable iPhones: Years Away From Production

As of now, the company is focused on launching its next generation of flagship iPhones and iPads later this year and a foldable iPhone is likely years away from production. People familiar with the situation reported that Apple is not planning any major updates or changes for this year’s iPhone line given they have already introduced several enhancements in 2020 including 5G capabilities and new design.

Since May 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic complicated product development for Apple engineers as many of them were working at the company’s Silicon Valley offices only a few days a week and in very limited numbers.

That, in turn, led to the delayed launch of iPhone 12 lineup by several weeks but Apple was still able to include every single feature they intended to release except “AirTags” which is an accessory for locating physical items like keys and backpacks.

Apple now plans to launch AirTags this year along with multiple other small accessories for it including a leather keychain as well. Earlier this month, even Samsung announced a similar nifty gizmo called “Smart Tags”.

Apart from that, Apple has been discussing removing the charging port for some iPhone models in favour of opting for only wireless charging. Last year, the iPhone maker moved to include a magnetic MagSafe charging functionality with the iPhone 12 which is in addition to removing the charging brick from the iPhone box. Apple is bringing the same functionality in Macbook Pro as well.

All in all, while for Apple fans the hope to see foldable iPhones solidify further, we will have our eyes glued to the next wave of minor changes Apple brings to its lineup.

A few months back, highly impressive work on the concept video of foldable iPhone left almost everyone stunned.

