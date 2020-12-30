Happy Birthday Kevin Systrom: The Born Entrepreneur With Midas Touch

Over a decade ago, a term called ‘photo addiction’ never existed. The era of smartphones with better camera opened the gates for this new idea. Seizing the opportunity of the new found market Mike Krieger and Kevin Systrom launched Instagram on October 6, 2010. Within hours of the launch, Instagram was flooded with 10,000 new users and within a month, the network has reached 1 million users mark. Today Instagram comprises more than 1 billion monthly active users, more than 500 million daily active users, and over 500 million people share Stories on a daily basis.

Focusing on one thing and doing it really, really well can get you very far.

#instagood, #selfies, #followme, #picoftheday and many new hashtags became the order of the day. Instagram became the social mirror and harnessed the creativity of a common man. Instagram proved to be the Cristiano Ronaldo of Silicon Valley; eventually, Facebook proved to be the Real Madrid and bought this photo sharing Giant for a whopping $1 billion. A number of celebrities ranging from sports stars to politicians are Insta’s active users.

Kevin Systrom, a 6.5 feet hunk, is a perfect example of luck combined with an effort. Being a practical guy, he pursued the lucrative Bachelor of Science degree in Management Science and Engineering from the ‘Stanford University’. Being from a tech background, he always dreamt of pursuing impossible jobs, his mother had worked in monster.com and sawpit.com and younger sister, Kate is the marketing manager of e-tailer. Lover of photography, he had a hunger for fame and he always wanted to lead the league.

Birth Date: December 30, 1983, Holliston, New York.

Net Worth: $2 Billion (As of December 2020)

This billionaire honcho has everything: the mind of a nerd, looks of a model and the most importantly the ‘Midas Touch’. Let’s dig deeper into his fascinating life:

The pursuit began from ‘Doom II’– “I’ll credit Doom II for everything” were his words, at the tender age of 12 when the others love playing the game, Kevin loved editing the levels of the game. This marked the starting of his computer fascination.

"I'll credit Doom II for everything" were his words, at the tender age of 12 when the others love playing the game, Kevin loved editing the levels of the game. This marked the starting of his computer fascination. When he was in High- School, as expected, he chose computer science instead of biology. His first moment in entrepreneurship was hailed from the renowned 'Mayfield Fellows Program' which harnessed the entrepreneurship skills.

A fame hungry man: Once an Italian professor showed him a Holga (cheap camera) which was popular in China and then developed a cult following including Kevin who adored its retro-style photo. He also loved to DJ and adored electronic music as it pulled the crowd and he was also the captain of the lacrosse team during his junior years.

The mother of ironies: He interned at Odeo for Evan Williams and his co-founder, Noah Glass. Odeo helped in the development of the social networking site Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR). Twitter later showed interest in purchasing Instagram. While at Odeo, Kevin shared the desk with Jack Dorsey (co-founder of Twitter) for three months.

In 2006, Mark Zuckerberg showed interest in Kevin and even asked him to drop out of college and work with him on the photo service for Facebook, to the surprise Kevin turned down the offer.

His brilliance and nascent internships entitled Kevin with astounding job opportunities that also included Microsoft. Akin to the blooming entrepreneurs, Kevin also chose Google and was designated as the 'associate product marketing manager' and managed the functions of Gmail, Spreadsheets, Docs, etc. He joined the 'Corporate Development Team' of Google, the following year.

Next stop was 'Nextstop': Nextstop is a travel App that recommends exotic places to its users and was acquired by Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) on September 25, 2010. Kevin left Google and worked in this new startup founded by his fellow Googlers Adrian Graham, Charles Lin and Carl Sjogreen.

Realising his dreams: In an interview, Kevin Systrom disclosed "The story starts when I worked at Nextstop. While I was there working in marketing, I started doing more and more engineering at night on simple ideas that helped me learn how to program (I don't have any formal CS degree or training)".

Garnering the required knowledge, Kevin stepped into entrepreneurship with his first venture 'Burbn' with Mark Krieger. Within two weeks of leaving Nextstop, Kevin received his first funding of $500,000 from Baseline Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz who liked his path-breaking idea.

Failure of Burbn: ‘too many cooks spoil the broth’, the same happened to Burbn, it had many features ranging from sharing locations, posting pictures, to future check-ins. The creators soon realised that in spite of having the variety of features, user-friendliness lacked in Burbn.

Failure of Burbn: 'too many cooks spoil the broth', the same happened to Burbn, it had many features ranging from sharing locations, posting pictures, to future check-ins. The creators soon realised that in spite of having the variety of features, user-friendliness lacked in Burbn.

The 'aha' moment: Once while on vacation Kevin Systrom and his fiancée – Nicole Schuetz (fellow Stanford Graduate and founder of 'Sutro Energy group') were walking along the beach and discussing prospects that will make his company(Burbn) stand out. Nicole suggested him to apply some filters as her friend Greg also uses filters to enhance her image while her (Nicole) normal pic doesn't look good.

X-Pro II was the first filter on Instagram and the first ever photo that was posted on Instagram was of Nicole's foot – a stray dog and a taco in Mexico.

The beginning: Kevin and Krieger took most of the code from Burbn and worked for 8 weeks to develop it and later they gave it to their friends for testing and bug-fixing before launching it on October 6th.

Instagram-'Instant' and 'telegram': After realising their mistakes in their first venture, Kevin and Krieger decided to focus on only one feature- the photos. In an interview, Kevin Systrom said "Instagram is a form of communication which is an ideal mode of sharing photos, status and updates with other people. It also keeps you to get connected with other social websites like Twitter, Facebook, etc."

Great Products sell themselves.

Billion dollar deal: On April 12 th , 2012 Facebook bought Instagram for $1 billion, Systrom stake stayed at 40% or $400 million. On the day of the deal, Instagram was a mere 22 months old and had only 14 employees.

Billion dollar deal: On April 12th, 2012 Facebook bought Instagram for $1 billion, Systrom stake stayed at 40% or $400 million. On the day of the deal, Instagram was a mere 22 months old and had only 14 employees.

Rivalry?: Jack Dorsey – Founder of Twitter was keen on buying Instagram but offered half the price of what Facebook was paying. Eventually, Instagram was sold to Facebook since then Dorsey hasn't posted anything on Instagram.

Awards and Recognition: 'Founder of the Year' was awarded to Kevin Systrom in 2012 at the '6th Annual Crunchies Awards'. In 2016, he was listed in America's Richest Entrepreneurs Under 40.

In an interview Kevin told us what he expects from Instagram- he said, "One of the things I love about Instagram's photos is they are there, they stick around. It means historians are going to be able to look back at humanity at this point in time and engage and understand what has happened and what people were seeing".

He has also invested around $130 million in companies that include: Blue Bottle Coffee, Even, and Sparks.

In September 2018, Kevin Systrom has resigned as CEO of Instagram.

If you’ve got and idea, start today. There’s no better time than now to get going.

