BriefSocial MediaTwitter
Updated:

Twitter Account Verification Is Back, But Has it Lost Its Mojo?

By Dazeinfo
1
0

Must Read

BriefDazeinfo - 1

Elon Musk Added Over $100 Billion To His Net Worth In Just 1 Year, Leaves Jeff Bezos Behind

Jeff Bezos may the world's richest person in the world but it's Elon Musk who has been...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

Elon Musk Overtakes Bill Gates And Becomes the 2nd Richest Person in the World

It's been a good week for Elon Musk and his electrical vehicle business Tesla. Earlier this week,...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Has Zuckerberg Finally Accepted That Facebook Spies On Users?

It seems like Facebook is headed towards more investigation and scrutiny as recently, Facebook has been alleged...
Read more

Twitterati queue up! As the Twitter account verification process which is responsible for awarding blue badges prepares to make a comeback; users, polish up your accounts! It’s time to add a little sheen and join the vaunted blue strata again.

As lot many users are still trying to figure out ways to verify Twitter account, the microblogging platform is all set to restart Twitter account verification process from early next year, albeit with few new terms and policies.

Twitter’s latest announcement is consistent with previous reports earlier in the year, which had suggested that the company was working on creating a new verification system. As it stands, Twitter is keen on receiving feedback on the draft proposal for verification from the users for two weeks, following which it will publish a final policy on December 17.

Advertisements

Using the blue tick mark to verify the identity of well-known and popular Twitter users has been a hallmark of the company for years. While the microblogging site has accorded the status to a select few, following explicitly laid out rules, the verification program has always come under the scanner for been confusing and seemingly arbitrary in its enforcement.

The whole reason for halting the program back in 2017 was centred around how the process for awarding the said blue tick to a user was shrouded in unclarity. A multitude of experts and eminent personalities had also taken to the platform to bring to light how the blue tick culture may be a dangerous catalyst in fostering a eventual discrimination, hierarchy and creating ghettos within users and society, which could have implications for the democracy further down the line. That aside, when the CEO of the company calls the process “broken”, you gotta believe there’s some weight to it.

This time, however, Twitter has decided that the verified badges will be primarily awarded to government accounts, companies, brands, non-profit organizations, news organizations, entertainment, sports, activists, organizers and “other influential individuals”, as long as they remain notable, relevant and active.

Further, the company, under the revamp, has added new criteria that will lead to automatic removal of verification badges. Inactivity is one, while repeat violation of Twitter’s rules is another. Actions termed as “severe violations” may result in “immediate account suspension”, while parody newsfeeds, pets and fictional characters etc. will be exempted from gathering the verified badges.

This also leads to a question of intrigue for the blue tick – will it have the same pull and charisma to entice users into flaunting their mark?

Advertisements

Verified Twitter Account: Losing Credibility?

Despite all the fascination and aspiration among Twitter users to have their Twitter account verified, the real purpose of verifying a Twitter account is apparently dying down.

Time and again Twitter is criticised for its account verification process. In 2017, the microblogging platform faced intense criticism for verifying the account of Jason Kessler, who is credited with orchestrating the white-supremacist rally last August in Charlottesville, Virginia. The huge uproar forced Twitter to suspend its verification process, followed by implementing new policies for Twitter account verification.

However, in 2019, Twitter was once again blamed for exercising unethical practices by verifying accounts that never tweeted anything.

Twitter is also criticised, at regular intervals, for verifying accounts that peddle misinformation or shoot tweets laden with hatred or communal agenda.

All of these led people to have changed perception towards verified Twitter accounts and the authenticity of the information broadcasted by those accounts. The excitement of owning a blue badge is fast fading away and many users now believe that verification is no more a guarantee of authenticity on Twitter.

Twitter has promised a new improved version of the account verification process to win back users trust. Only time will tell whether users continue to flock for the blue badge, but a process which was created for implicitly lending voice and authority to users should be monitored with the utmost care and sensitivity, particularly with what has been transpiring in the world at present.

Be it case by case, let’s hope the comeback of the blue tick is upon those with the right credentials.

Previous articlePaytm Lawsuit Impact: TRAI Slaps Fine On Jio, Airtel, BSNL And Other Telcom Operators

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Twitter Account Verification Is Back, But Has it Lost Its Mojo?

Twitterati queue up! As the Twitter account verification process which is responsible for...
Read more
Brief

Paytm Lawsuit Impact: TRAI Slaps Fine On Jio, Airtel, BSNL And Other Telcom Operators

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The emergence of e-wallets brought along with itself a big uprise in notorious phishing scammers who prey on unsuspecting consumers by pretending...
Read more
Brief

MobiKwik Takes A Dig At Paytm After The Recent App Ban

Dazeinfo - 0
The ongoing China-India border tension is resulting in more apps getting banned, and every time that happens the Indian startup unicorn Paytm...
Read more
Brief

India Bans 43 More Apps As Indo-China Feud Continues

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The latest move of the Indian Government has proved that Chinese-origin apps won’t catch a break any time soon.Today, the GOI, Under...
Read more
Brief

ShareChat Acquisition: What’s Google Up To?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The news related to acquisition of ShareChat is once again making rounds on the internet. It seems like Google...
Read more
Brief

Elon Musk Overtakes Bill Gates And Becomes the 2nd Richest Person in the World

Khushi Rebekah - 0
It's been a good week for Elon Musk and his electrical vehicle business Tesla. Earlier this week, after Tesla Inc.'s rocky road...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

ShareChat Acquisition: What’s Google Up To?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The news related to acquisition of ShareChat is once again making rounds on the internet. It seems like Google...
Read more

Facebook Threatens Research Team To Shut Down In A Bid To Hide Their Dirty Secrets

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), in a bid to hide their dirty secrets, recently threatened a small academic team to shut, all in the...
Read more

A New Facebook Bug Let Hackers Listen To You Before You Pick Up Messenger Call

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Despite all the claims and assurances, for one or some other reason, Facebook is far away from winning the trust of users.
Read more

TikTok Creators Looking For Better Monetization: New Startup To Their Rescue!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
TikTok monetisation is what that's catching the eyeballs of TikTok creators! The age-old saying ‘necessity is the mother of...
Read more

Misinformation Prevalence Touches New Heights for Facebook: 3x More In Comparison to 2016

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Misinformation is maligning Facebook’s reputation in multitudinous ways. In what seems like a sustained series of issues, engagement from...
Read more

Facebook’s Chasm Of Distrust: An Ever-Deepening Divide

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Facebook, the world's most popular social media platform has failed measurably as it is voted as the least trusted social media platform...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.