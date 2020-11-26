BriefMobileMobile Apps
Updated:

Google Pay Fee On Instant Transfer: An Indication Of Google’s Aggressive Monetisation Strategy?

By Abhradeep Ghosh
1
0

Must Read

BriefDazeinfo - 1

Elon Musk Added Over $100 Billion To His Net Worth In Just 1 Year, Leaves Jeff Bezos Behind

Jeff Bezos may the world's richest person in the world but it's Elon Musk who has been...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

Elon Musk Overtakes Bill Gates And Becomes the 2nd Richest Person in the World

It's been a good week for Elon Musk and his electrical vehicle business Tesla. Earlier this week,...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Free Netflix In India From December: Netflix In A Pursuit Of New Subscribers

A month ago, we reported how Netflix might be brewing something interesting that could lead to a free...
Read more

Google has decided to levy fee on instant payment, starting from the US market.

A few days back, Google rolled out a highly revamped version of its payment app Google Pay in the United States. But, it doesn’t come without a few drawbacks which the Alphabet-owned tech giant quietly slipped in. Besides, the move also indicates that Google may introduce all the features to worldwide users based on the response received in the US market.

First, with the arrival of all the new features in Google Pay app, the web app is heading towards an immediate death in 2021 along with the old version of the mobile app.

Advertisements

Google Pay Web App Will Be Gone!

The previous version of Google Pay enabled users to send payments along with managing their payment methods via pay.google.com. However, now that the new version has officially started rolling out, Google has decided the web app must go. 

Source: 9to5google.com

When the URL is accessed, one can spot that the tech giant has slapped a warning message which notifies users about the site not functioning starting from January 2021. Thus, starting from the next year, one can only avail payment facilities via the new Google Pay mobile application exclusively even though one might still be able to manage their payment methods on the web app.

Now, next comes a feature which might sting the existing users of Google Pay, but not by a very long shot.

Google Pay To Levy Fees On Instant Money Transfers

Google Pay allows users to transfer money out of a bank or debit card for free. However, now that is going to changing starting from the upcoming year as well.

There now exists a 1.5% fee or a minimum of $0.31 (whichever is higher), on any transfer that Google Pay users make using their debit card. Take note that the same won’t be applying for transfers from a linked bank account which usually takes far longer than a debit card (close to 1-3 days).

Advertisements

Google Shifting Gears To Aggressive Monetization?

These recent changes in pricing and accessibility that comes with the newly launched version of Google Pay in the U.S is not a standalone event. If noticed carefully, one can observe that Google’s focus has slowly been shifting towards a more aggressive form of the freemium model altogether.

As we reported earlier, Google has been making similar changes in their other product offerings which will take effect from 2021 as well. 

For Gmail and Google Drive, the alphabet owned giant reported that users that they need to be active across these products consistently or they might risk getting their data wiped away. And in the case of Google Photos, quite like the payments app, Google announced that the feature would no longer be free as the company has observed a widespread usage of the same.

Google Pay is no different. With the addition of new features and new charges on money transfer, Google has hinted at the larger game plan that it have drawn to take on its competitors.

So, now the question that arrives here is – do we as users, who have so long been accustomed to considering Google’s products will be free forever, need to finally embrace the fact that we’ll soon have to start paying for their offerings? 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section down below. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleTwitter Account Verification Is Back, But Has it Lost Its Mojo?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Google Pay Fee On Instant Transfer: An Indication Of Google’s Aggressive Monetisation Strategy?

Google has decided to levy fee on instant payment, starting from the US market.
Read more
Brief

Twitter Account Verification Is Back, But Has it Lost Its Mojo?

Dazeinfo - 0
Twitterati queue up! As the Twitter account verification process which is responsible for awarding blue badges prepares to...
Read more
Brief

Paytm Lawsuit Impact: TRAI Slaps Fine On Jio, Airtel, BSNL And Other Telcom Operators

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The emergence of e-wallets brought along with itself a big uprise in notorious phishing scammers who prey on unsuspecting consumers by pretending...
Read more
Brief

MobiKwik Takes A Dig At Paytm After The Recent App Ban

Dazeinfo - 0
The ongoing China-India border tension is resulting in more apps getting banned, and every time that happens the Indian startup unicorn Paytm...
Read more
Brief

India Bans 43 More Apps As Indo-China Feud Continues

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The latest move of the Indian Government has proved that Chinese-origin apps won’t catch a break any time soon.Today, the GOI, Under...
Read more
Brief

ShareChat Acquisition: What’s Google Up To?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The news related to acquisition of ShareChat is once again making rounds on the internet. It seems like Google...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

MobiKwik Takes A Dig At Paytm After The Recent App Ban

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
The ongoing China-India border tension is resulting in more apps getting banned, and every time that happens the Indian startup unicorn Paytm...
Read more

ShareChat Acquisition: What’s Google Up To?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The news related to acquisition of ShareChat is once again making rounds on the internet. It seems like Google...
Read more

Starting Next Year Google Will Delete Your Account Data If You Are Doing These Two Things!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Imagine having some important documents tucked away in your Google Drive, and when you open it to access them, they’re gone! All...
Read more

CCI Is Tightening The Noose Around Google Pay, And Google Is Miffed

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In what can only be called an interesting coincidence, soon after GPay recently cried foul about NCPI's 30% cap on UPI transactions...
Read more

Google Virtual Time Travel Map That Could Take Us 200 Years Back Is A Reality Now

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
If you are someone who thinks time travel is just a fantasy, maybe it's time for you to rethink about it.
Read more

Google Has Asked Chrome Browser Users To Update Immediately!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Google is currently advising every Chrome browser user, whether they use it on a smartphone or P.C., to download the updated version...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.