India Bans 43 More Apps As Indo-China Feud Continues

The latest move of the Indian Government has proved that Chinese-origin apps won’t catch a break any time soon.



Today, the GOI, Under 69A of the Information Technology Act, blocked 43 Chinese applications in India.

The Centre, in an official statement about the same, said that the action was initiated based on inputs the Indian Government received about the apps engaging in activities which are considered “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order.”

The blocking of these additional 43 Chinese apps has been issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology after the body received comprehensive reports from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Advertisements

This time, the list of banned apps include the popular Chinese e-commerce site AliExpress which most certainly comes as another big setback to Alibaba, after its $37-billion initial public offering (IPO) of Ant Group was halted in China quite recently.

The Complete List of The 43 Banned Chinese Apps Are As Follows:

AliSuppliers Mobile App

Alibaba Workbench

AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living

Alipay Cashier

Lalamove India – Delivery App

Drive with Lalamove India

Snack Video

CamCard – Business Card Reader

CamCard – BCR (Western)

Soul- Follow the soul to find you

Chinese Social – Free Online Dating Video App & Chat

Date in Asia – Dating & Chat For Asian Singles

WeDate-Dating App

Free dating app-Singol, start your date!

Adore App

TrulyChinese – Chinese Dating App

TrulyAsian – Asian Dating App

ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles

DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online

AsianDate: find Asian singles

FlirtWish: chat with singles

Guys Only Dating

Tubit: Live Streams

WeWorkChina

First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online

Rela – Social Network

Cashier Wallet

MangoTV

MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP

WeTV – TV version

WeTV – Cdrama, Kdrama&More

WeTV Lite

Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App

Taobao Live

DingTalk

Identity V

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

BoxStar (Early Access)

Heroes Evolved

Happy Fish

Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！

Munchkin Match: magic home building

Conquista Online II

Five months ago, on 28 June 2020, the GOI had blocked access to 59 Chinese origin apps after which, in quick succession, on 2nd September 2020, further 118 more apps were banned under the same section of the Information Technology Act.

The earlier banned apps included the much-acclaimed TikTok short video app, PUBG Mobile, Baidu, Baidu Express Edition, Tencent Watchlist, FaceU, WeChat Reading, Ludo All-Star, Alipay and Tencent Weiyun and many more.

The GOI’s latest move stems from the ongoing border tensions between India and China which first escalated in the month of May when Indian soldiers detected Chinese troops were trying to intrude into the Indian Territory. Soon after that, on 15th June, when soldiers from both sides got engaged in a violent battle, 20 Indian troops lost their lives.

That was the moment when India decided to first attack China’s app economy by banning 59 apps along with blocking key Chinese investment routes by changing the FDI rules.

Advertisements

Now, while it is anyone’s guess if there still remains more apps which will be later added to the GOI block list which now accounts for a total of Chinese origin 220 apps, there’s one thing that can be unanimously agreed upon – The Chinese mobile apps which are being struck off won’t be back anytime soon for they will get tangled into a humongous web of bureaucracy.