BriefMobileMobile Apps
Updated:

India Bans 43 More Apps As Indo-China Feud Continues

By Abhradeep Ghosh
1
0

Must Read

BriefDazeinfo - 1

Elon Musk Added Over $100 Billion To His Net Worth In Just 1 Year, Leaves Jeff Bezos Behind

Jeff Bezos may the world's richest person in the world but it's Elon Musk who has been...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

Elon Musk Overtakes Bill Gates And Becomes the 2nd Richest Person in the World

It's been a good week for Elon Musk and his electrical vehicle business Tesla. Earlier this week,...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

The Launch Of Amazon Pharmacy: All Set To Dominate $131 Billion Market!

Two years ago, when Amazon acquired PillPack, which is a prescription medicine delivery service, it was well...
Read more

The latest move of the Indian Government has proved that Chinese-origin apps won’t catch a break any time soon.

Today, the GOI, Under 69A of the Information Technology Act, blocked 43 Chinese applications in India. 

The Centre, in an official statement about the same, said that the action was initiated based on inputs the Indian Government received about the apps engaging in activities which are considered “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order.”

The blocking of these additional 43 Chinese apps has been issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology after the body received comprehensive reports from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Advertisements

This time, the list of banned apps include the popular Chinese e-commerce site AliExpress which most certainly comes as another big setback to Alibaba, after its $37-billion initial public offering (IPO) of Ant Group was halted in China quite recently.

The Complete List of The 43 Banned Chinese Apps Are As Follows:

  • AliSuppliers Mobile App
  • Alibaba Workbench
  • AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living
  • Alipay Cashier
  • Lalamove India – Delivery App
  • Drive with Lalamove India
  • Snack Video
  • CamCard – Business Card Reader
  • CamCard – BCR (Western)
  • Soul- Follow the soul to find you
  • Chinese Social – Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
  • Date in Asia – Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
  • WeDate-Dating App
  • Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
  • Adore App
  • TrulyChinese – Chinese Dating App
  • TrulyAsian – Asian Dating App
  • ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
  • DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
  • AsianDate: find Asian singles
  • FlirtWish: chat with singles
  • Guys Only Dating
  • Tubit: Live Streams
  • WeWorkChina
  • First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
  • Rela – Social Network
  • Cashier Wallet
  • MangoTV
  • MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
  • WeTV – TV version
  • WeTV – Cdrama, Kdrama&More
  • WeTV Lite
  • Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
  • Taobao Live
  • DingTalk
  • Identity V
  • Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
  • BoxStar (Early Access)
  • Heroes Evolved
  • Happy Fish
  • Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
  • Munchkin Match: magic home building
  • Conquista Online II

Five months ago, on 28 June 2020, the GOI had blocked access to 59 Chinese origin apps after which, in quick succession, on 2nd September 2020, further 118 more apps were banned under the same section of the Information Technology Act. 

The earlier banned apps included the much-acclaimed TikTok short video app, PUBG Mobile, Baidu, Baidu Express Edition, Tencent Watchlist, FaceU, WeChat Reading, Ludo All-Star, Alipay and Tencent Weiyun and many more.

The GOI’s latest move stems from the ongoing border tensions between India and China which first escalated in the month of May when Indian soldiers detected Chinese troops were trying to intrude into the Indian Territory. Soon after that, on 15th June, when soldiers from both sides got engaged in a violent battle, 20 Indian troops lost their lives.

That was the moment when India decided to first attack China’s app economy by banning 59 apps along with blocking key Chinese investment routes by changing the FDI rules

Advertisements

Now, while it is anyone’s guess if there still remains more apps which will be later added to the GOI block list which now accounts for a total of Chinese origin 220 apps, there’s one thing that can be unanimously agreed upon – The Chinese mobile apps which are being struck off won’t be back anytime soon for they will get tangled into a humongous web of bureaucracy.

Previous articleShareChat Acquisition: What’s Google Up To?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

India Bans 43 More Apps As Indo-China Feud Continues

The latest move of the Indian Government has proved that Chinese-origin apps won’t catch a break any...
Read more
Brief

ShareChat Acquisition: What’s Google Up To?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The news related to acquisition of ShareChat is once again making rounds on the internet. It seems like Google...
Read more
Brief

Elon Musk Overtakes Bill Gates And Becomes the 2nd Richest Person in the World

Khushi Rebekah - 0
It's been a good week for Elon Musk and his electrical vehicle business Tesla. Earlier this week, after Tesla Inc.'s rocky road...
Read more
Brief

iPhone 12 Plagued With Serious Problems: Should You Buy It, Still?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
A serious problem with Apple iPhone 12, identified recently, is good enough to give a second thought to your decision of buying...
Read more
Brief

Facebook Threatens Research Team To Shut Down In A Bid To Hide Their Dirty Secrets

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), in a bid to hide their dirty secrets, recently threatened a small academic team to shut, all in the...
Read more
Brief

Does CCI Verdict On Reliance Future Group Deal Hints Who Will Have The Last Laugh?

Khushi Rebekah - 0
Biyani's Future Group, Ambani's RIL, and Bezos' Amazon have been in a three-way dispute for the past month. This dispute was sparked...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Free Netflix In India From December: Netflix In A Pursuit Of New Subscribers

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
A month ago, we reported how Netflix might be brewing something interesting that could lead to a free Netflix subscription in India. Well,...
Read more

The Comeback of TikTok In India: An Uphill Battle Or A Cakewalk Now?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
TikTok was dealt a bad hand when the Indian Government, following the hostilities at the Ladakh border, moved to ban the app...
Read more

Online News Portals and OTT Players in India Are Now Under Regulation Of The Government

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
In a major development, the government of India has issued an order that brings all the online news portals and OTT players,...
Read more

Sliced Up and How: Ant Group IPO Fiasco Set to Cost Jack Ma Dearly

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
As soon as Jack Ma chose to make those startling comments at the Shanghai Conference, in plain view of the Chinese regulators...
Read more

CCI Is Tightening The Noose Around Google Pay, And Google Is Miffed

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In what can only be called an interesting coincidence, soon after GPay recently cried foul about NCPI's 30% cap on UPI transactions...
Read more

WhatsApp Pay Finally Rolled Out In India To Amplify Facebook’s Push Into Commerce!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After a wait of two years, the WhatsApp Pay feature has finally been rolled out in India and without any doubt, it...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.