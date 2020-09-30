The Raining Discounts Are Coming As Flipkart And Amazon Gears Up For Festive Season Sale

The festival season is about to begin and eCommerce majors in India Amazon and Flipkart are aiming to make the most of it. Hence, if you are about to buy anything, from electronics to kitchenware, hold your horses and start making your shopping list.

Amidst Covid19 people are confined to their houses and refraining from venturing out for the traditional style of shopping. The scenario has provided a great opportunity to online players to capture as many customers as possible, and grow leaps bounds.

Both Amazon and Flipkart, who are dealing with the tough market conditions in the last 6 months due to nationwide lockdown are planning to leave no stone unturned to make shoppers fall for offers that would roll out during the upcoming festival season.

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale that allows shoppers to buy various products at jaw-dropping prices are about to start.

While Amazon has announced the upcoming Great Indian Festival Sale, Flipkart has also teased about the upcoming Big Billion Day sale to create excitement.

Both Amazon and Flipkart have promised ‘never before discounts’ on electronics, home appliances and accessories. It is a clear indication that none of these two eCommerce behemoths is willing to miss a single chance to lure shoppers.

This time the discounts could be as steep as 80% on select products besides eye-popping exchange offers up to Rs 13,500 to attract shoppers.

Amazon has already announced that the Great Indian Festival Season will arrive soon for Prime members. On the other hand, Flipkart has also started issuing ‘early passes’ for excited committed shoppers to get the best deal they are seeking on the platforms.

Top up discounts up to 10% would be added attraction. Amazon has tied up with HDFC while Flipkart has partnered with SBI to offer additional discounts to their customers.

Electronics, Home appliances, smartphones and accessories will be the main centre of attraction as these are the most popular categories on eCommerce platforms.

Here are some of the benefits you can avail:

Discounts up to 80%

The exchange offers up to Rs 13,500

Additional discount/cash back up to 10% for select bank customers

Deals at Rs 1

No Cost EMI for a longer duration

The extended warranty at no additional cost

Daily rewards

and much more

Amazon has launched a dedicated micro-website to highlights all the top deals during the Great Indian Festival Sale. Flipkart has followed the same path and launched a dedicated page that provides a sneap peak of deals.

By all the statements, deals and excitement, It’s quite evident that it’s going to be raining discounts. If you are about to buy any product, our humble suggestion is to wait for one of two more weeks, who knows you may be lucky enough to get a few of those products at Rs 1 or with jaw-dropping discount ranging 50% – 80%! In the worst case, you would definitely save a handsome amount during the upcoming festive season sales that are scheduled with a promise of never-before offers.

It’s time to get busy with adding desired products in your shopping cart, but don’t click on Buy Now until the festival season sale is on!

While the dates are not announced yet, you can subscribe us and we shall let you know as soon as it’s disclosed by Flipkart and Amazon.