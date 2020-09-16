BriefInternet
Updated:

Spotify Miffed with Apple One

By Dazeinfo
0
0

Must Read

And there goes Spotify on a tirade against Apple. Again!

The launch of Apple One has certainly ruffled a fair few feathers and the Swedish based online music streaming app has certainly pulled no punches in taking an exception to it. In a scathing statement put out by the company, Spotify has accused Apple to the extent of employing unfair trade practices. 

“Once again, Apple is using its dominant position and unfair practices to disadvantage competitors and deprive consumers by favoring its own services. We call on competition authorities to act urgently to restrict Apple’s anti-competitive behavior, which if left unchecked, will cause irreparable harm to the developer community and threaten our collective freedoms to listen, learn, create, and connect,” Spotify said in a blog post.

Going by the statement, one can safely assume that Spotify is certainly not Apple’s biggest fan.

Advertisements

The bundle of subscription services, launched at the Apple’s Time Flies event, will give customers different options to combine its streaming services in a new Apple One bundle.  Apple One plans include the following three types:

Apple One Individual plan: Includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95 (roughly over Rs. 1100) per month.

Apple One Family Plan: Includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 (roughly around Rs. 1500) per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.

Apple One Premier Plan: Includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 (roughly Rs. 2200) per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.

In addition, Apple also announced a 30-day free trial for any of the Apple One services that customers do not already have. Not only this, the Apple One Individual and Family plans are set to be made available in no less than 100 countries as soon as this fall.

While it’s an open secret that Apple has been ramping up efforts to grow in the services division, it’s an area which the company has long held an interest to invest. Bundling subscription services together is an altogether sweet deal, giving it another great arrow in its quiver of cross-promoting it. With overall usage sure to go higher whilst collecting monthly revenue, it will also make it mightily hard to leave the Apple ecosystem for any customer.

Spotify Aims At Apple, Again

This is, however, not the first time that Spotify has cried foul against Apple. The new complaint comes after months of antitrust accusations and litigation against the world’s most valued publicly traded tech company, where Spotify was one of the earliest to discuss the matter. The music company had launched an anti-competitive suit against Apple in March 2019 in the EU as well.

Currently, Spotify and Apple charge $10 (roughly Rs 740) a month for their streaming music service, but the Apple One package bundling it with other services starting at $15 (starting from Rs. 195 per month in India) per month is a bone of contention. 

In response, Apple was also swift to respond in a statement to Reuters – “Customers can discover and enjoy alternatives to every one of Apple’s services. We’re introducing Apple One because it is a great value for customers and a simple way to access the full range of Apple’s subscription services. We’ll be recommending the Apple One plan that saves you the most money based on the subscriptions you already have. It’s perfect for anyone who loves any of our services and wants to get more for less, and it’s especially great for families. Also select services included in Apple One are availbel to enjoy on non-Apple devices, and you can cancel anytime. “

While Apple has really seemed to have touched a nerve here, Spotify would do better mulling other options such as lowering its subscription prices or finally enter into an alliance with other streaming giants. If it really wants to compete, crying wolf should be its last resort. Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

Advertisements

Do you think Spotify is anxious by sensing a nail-biting competition ahead or it’s Apple who is intentionally trying to exercise practices that will make others an uphill battle to fight? Do let us know your views in the comment section below.

Previous articleBan On Cryptocurrency Trade In India Will Make India Lag Behind In The Race Of Crypto Adoption Worldwide

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Spotify Miffed with Apple One

And there goes Spotify on a tirade against Apple. Again! The launch of Apple...
Read more
Brief

Ban On Cryptocurrency Trade In India Will Make India Lag Behind In The Race Of Crypto Adoption Worldwide

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The ban on cryptocurrency trade in India could soon be a reality, and it's indeed disappointing for everyone. While...
Read more
Apple

Is Apple Trying To Replicate The Success Of Amazon Prime With Apple One?

Khushi Rebekah - 0
Whispers of a possible Apple subscription bundle have been in the air for about a year now but did anyone has had...
Read more
Brief

Netflix Is Furious About Stalling The Release Of Bad Boy Billionaires In India

Dazeinfo - 0
It seems that the legal hits for Netflix are set to keep on coming. While Netflix has faced its share of complaints...
Read more
Brief

Facebook In Hot Water Again: Whistleblower Accuses Facebook Of Ignoring Election Manipulations

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) just got punched in its gut by one of their former employees turned whistleblower. It seems like the social...
Read more
Brief

Scammers Leveraging PayTM’s KYC Process To Dupe Users: Beware!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If there’s one thing certain when it comes to new platforms, its the fact that there will always be individuals with malicious...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Is Apple Trying To Replicate The Success Of Amazon Prime With Apple One?

Apple Khushi Rebekah - 0
Whispers of a possible Apple subscription bundle have been in the air for about a year now but did anyone has had...
Read more

iPhone 12 May be Missing from Apple Event Today

Brief Neeraj M - 0
Apple is all set for the annual event today and the world is quite excited to see the new iPhone 12 that...
Read more

After Apple, Microsoft Has Begun Waging War On Google Search?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
Alphabet-owned Google Inc has been enjoying absolute dominance or one could even say an almost monopoly status when it comes to the...
Read more

Apple Gearing Up To Take On Google Search?

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
For over a decade Google has been enjoying undisputed dominance in Search space. With over 92% share Google Search has remained to...
Read more

Mark Zuckerberg Is Furious About The Latest Move Apple Is All Set To Make!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The upcoming iOS update has Facebook running scared and anxious! Apple has decided to include an incredible feature in their soon to...
Read more

Apple Touches $2 Trillion Valuation: Doubled In Just 2 Years

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Apple shares rose to record high on Wednesday. As a result it became the first US company to hit $2 trillion valuation.
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.