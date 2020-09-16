BriefInternet
Updated:

Google Gets Grilled For Having Monopoly On Digital Ad Market: Just A Sneak Preview Of What’s To Come Next?

By Abhradeep Ghosh
2
0

Must Read

The world just received a sneak peek of the what’s heading Google’s way along with other big tech companies when it comes to the antitrust case which wants to dig out dirt about stifling of competition and harming consumers at large.

On Tuesday, the United States Senate grilled an executive from Google over the company’s aggressively dominant position in the digital advertising market. 

This session was only meant to be a preview of sorts for the kind of arguments Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) owned Google is going to face from various antitrust regulators in the near future.

Advertisements

In United Nates, the Justice Department along with nearly every single state attorney general has been gunning after the massively profitable digital advertising business that Google built from scratch. 

Finally, it seems like the Department is getting ready to file the antitrust lawsuit against the internet giant in the coming few weeks.

Yesterday, Donald Harrison who helms the position ‘president of global partnerships and corporate development’ at Google faced a tough time answering the questions of senators. He was confronted with questions about both the scale and scope of the company’s digital advertising business. 

In one such question, referring to how effectively Google’s tools help linking advertisers to publishers, Senator Josh Hawley asked Harrison if he can pinpoint any other company which enjoys a similar kind of ‘dominance and concentration’ that Google does across every layer of the ad stack.

He also pointed out data from UK’s antitrust regulator which showed the Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded company currently holds dominant positions, running from 40% to more than 90% in various parts of the market of ad technology.

Advertisements

To this, Harrison who was testifying remotely responded by saying that both publishers and advertisers are free to choose platforms other than Google. In an attempt to put weight on his claim he also pointed out how the prices in digital advertising have fallen over the years as evidence to the fact that competition is in fact still robust.

Of course, the answer being not completely satisfactory the senators kept pushing Harrison to spill the beans.

They asked him about how Google pulls data from the ancillary services such as search and Gmail to improve their ad business. Senator Amy Klobuchar, in particular, wanted to know why the business of digital advertising should not be regulated  “to prevent conflicts of interest, inappropriate self-dealing and trading on inside information” in a similar way to how the financial markets are regulated.

To this, Harrison once again was observed to be repeating himself wherein he spoke about individual choices and how Google sees there’s plenty of competitors out there. At the end, however, he added that he doesn’t market failure as a probability in the near future and thus this business wouldn’t require any such regulations.

Lastly, Google’s stance on conservatives is also something that Harrison was made to answer. Republican Mike Lee of Utah, asked why did the tech giant decide to ban a conservative website called The Federalist from its ad network and how isn’t that behaviour a stark example of market power.

Harrison, to this particular query, responded that comments on the website had violated their policies against racism and thus Google couldn’t allow ads to show up next to any such commentary like that.

All in all, be it no matter how Google views the digital advertising landscape, it is very much clear that Google and Facebook indeed have a stronghold on digital ad market globally, and have been enjoying ‘duopoly’ for long now.

In 2019, over a whopping 83.3% of Alphabet’s total revenue came from Google’s advertising business alone. The company’s ads revenue reached an all-time high of $134.8 billion in the previous year, representing 15.8% YoY growth.

Now it remains to be seen how prepared the company execs are for the future grilling that they are all due to be subjected to when the lawsuit gets filed. We will keep you updated on all the developments that come next. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleSpotify Miffed with Apple One

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Google Gets Grilled For Having Monopoly On Digital Ad Market: Just A Sneak Preview Of What’s To Come Next?

The world just received a sneak peek of the what’s heading Google’s way along with other big...
Read more
Brief

Spotify Miffed with Apple One

Dazeinfo - 0
And there goes Spotify on a tirade against Apple. Again! The launch of Apple One has certainly ruffled a...
Read more
Brief

Ban On Cryptocurrency Trade In India Will Make India Lag Behind In The Race Of Crypto Adoption Worldwide

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The ban on cryptocurrency trade in India could soon be a reality, and it's indeed disappointing for everyone. While...
Read more
Apple

Is Apple Trying To Replicate The Success Of Amazon Prime With Apple One?

Khushi Rebekah - 0
Whispers of a possible Apple subscription bundle have been in the air for about a year now but did anyone has had...
Read more
Brief

Netflix Is Furious About Stalling The Release Of Bad Boy Billionaires In India

Dazeinfo - 0
It seems that the legal hits for Netflix are set to keep on coming. While Netflix has faced its share of complaints...
Read more
Brief

Facebook In Hot Water Again: Whistleblower Accuses Facebook Of Ignoring Election Manipulations

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) just got punched in its gut by one of their former employees turned whistleblower. It seems like the social...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Launch of Pixel 5: Google All Set For September 30th

Brief Dazeinfo - 1
Google is all set to launch the much-awaited Pixel 5 on September 30th at 11am PT - just two weeks after the...
Read more

Google Verified Calls Feature Reveals Why A Business Is Calling You!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Move over every other Caller ID app! Guess who’s launching their very own ‘Verified Calls’ feature on its phone app in India?...
Read more

Google Scholarships For Online Certifications: 100,000 And Counting

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
A few weeks ago, Google announced the introduction of 3 new online certificate programs as part of their Grow with Google initiative....
Read more

Jobs Search In India Becomes Easy: Google Launches Kormo Jobs

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
While on one side salaried jobs are being lost in huge numbers every month in India due to COVID-19, on another side...
Read more

Major Outage with Gmail and Google Drive Affects Millions Of Users in India

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
Gmail services in India are facing outage due to some technical glitch Google has been facing for the last few hours.
Read more

Google Is Changing the Face of Global Health

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
COVID-19 is easily the most catastrophic global health crisis of the 21st century. As July 2020 came to a close, case counts...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.