Will You Buy iPhone 12 Pro At US$20,500?

By Neeraj M
if you are suspecting any typo error here, you are highly mistaken! The price of iPhone 12 Pro is US$ 20,500 (₹15,35,000) if you really want to buy one.

No, this is not the official price of iPhone 12 Pro as Apple is yet to spill the beans on specification or price of iPhone 12 Pro – the device which is scheduled for the launch later this year.

Apple iPhone Pro is price tagged with $20,500 by Caviar – a Russian smartphone maker popularly known to customise and create the luxury version of premium and ultra-premium smartphones likes of iPhone and top-end Galaxy phones.

The company has already started taking preorders of iPhone 12 Pro with the customisation and look that would easily make eyes popping out. The offered iPhone 12 Pro is made of gold and comes with eight brilliant diamonds and Russian national style decals.

Caviar has a wide range of offerings with iPhone 12 Pro. If you have deep pockets and want to settle nothing less than the top of the line iPhone 12 Pro, you will have to spend an additional $600 to buy 512GB variant of iPhone 12 Pro at US$ 21,100.

A lot many of you might be thinking it nothing but a bizarre offering by Caviar. And if you believe that the company end up selling just a very few numbers of iPhone every year, then let us surprise you; The demand for such ultra-luxury iPhone is really huge. The company has been selling such highly customised iPhones for the last few years and serve to a mind-boggling number of customers every year.

While the preorder of iPhone 12 Pro is already up on caviar website, it’s obvious that you can’t get it before Apple releases it officially. At present various variants of iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max is currently available on the website to buy. The full gold version of iPhone 11 Pro is available for $66,070 (₹49.5 lakh).

However, if your pocket doesn’t allow you to go for such an ultra lucxury iPhone, Caviar have a cheaper version too. A much cheaper version of iPhone 12 Pro with python leather design is up for preorder for only $4,290. You can also grab models in crocodile leather, titanium, and carbon fiber for varying prices.

Regardless of how much you pay now or the variant you choose, you won’t be able to get iPhone 12 pro before end of the year. Apple releases a new iPhone in the mid of August every year. However, this year the release could be delayed by a few weeks.

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...
Read more

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
It has been an idea that has been mooted by many, perhaps also somewhat sceptically. From being a dark horse to becoming...

