BriefMobileMobile Apps
Updated:

Google Is Shutting Down Google Play Music

By Dazeinfo
16
0

Must Read

BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

APAC Employees Desperate to Return to the Office [STUDY]

As researchers continue to take full advantage of the impromptu remote work experiment COVID-19 facilitated earlier this...
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 0

After Jio Platforms, Now JioFiber To Raise Billions In Investment!

if you are thinking that Mukesh Ambani is done with the investments in Jio Platforms after making...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

Google Wanted To Acquire Facebook But The Objective Was Quite Concerning!

Can you imagine how powerful Google would have been today if it had access to monstrous amount...
Read more

Google Play Music will soon be buried in Google’s graveyard. The company has announced that by December the service will be completely off the listing and users would no longer be able to access or transfer any of their content.

Google has also disclosed a detailed timeline for the shutdown of Google Play Music. Access to Google Play Music will be revoked by September for users in New Zealand and South Africa. For the rest of the users, the deadline is set for October. Google will take down Google Play Music completely in December.

All users are advised to download or transfer their playlists, artists, albums, songs, purchased content, recommendations and uploads before December.

Advertisements

Google has also decided to stop selling music within Play Stores from the end of this month.

Shutdown of Google Play Music To Make Way For YouTube Music.

Google believes that having two offerings, competing with each other, not only confuse customers but also kill marketing dollars. Hence, the company has decided to start promoting YouTube Music as an alternate of Google Play Music.

The first sign of Google Play Music shut down a few months ago when the company started allowing users to transfer almost all content libraries – albums, playlists, purchased content, recommendations and uploads – to YouTube Music. The integration with YouTube Music is made seamless and users can transfer everything without any hiccup.

Google is committed to giving enough time to users to avoid any last-minute rush. Users can still continue to use Google Play Music until the end of this year. However, if you have bought a new smartphone device with Android 10 preinstalled, you will find YouTube Music preinstalled instead of Google Play Music.

Advertisements

The consolidation makes perfect sense amid the increasing competition in the content streaming space. Facebook is constantly strengthening its foothold in the streaming market. Quite recently the social media giant has launched Facebook Music Videos which is in direct competition of licensed music video space – currently dominated by YouTube.

The pricing of YouTube Music is the same as Google Play Music and users would find no difference in free-version of YouTube Music, albeit supported by ads. Tagged with $9.99 YouTube Music Premium will allow users to have access to premium content, download and background listening along with ad-free experience.

Previous articleThe Lawsuit That Could Force Apple To Exit China Market
Next articleWill You Buy iPhone 12 Pro At US$20,500?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefNeeraj M - 0

Will You Buy iPhone 12 Pro At US$20,500?

if you are suspecting any typo error here, you are highly mistaken! The price of iPhone 12...
Read more
Brief

Google Is Shutting Down Google Play Music

Dazeinfo - 0
Google Play Music will soon be buried in Google's graveyard. The company has announced that by December the service will be completely...
Read more
Mobile

The Lawsuit That Could Force Apple To Exit China Market

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It seems like China is now turning up the heat and is ready to take some really hostile measures after being worn...
Read more
Brief

Global E-commerce Sales to Reach $3.9 Trillion in 2020 [REPORT]

Khushi Rebekah - 0
As the coronavirus pandemic has lead healthcare authorities to discourage physical social contact as much as possible, the most popular mode of...
Read more
Brief

OYO Gets New CEO And Merger To Boost Its Business In Japan

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The hospitality industry has been one of the worst-hit due to COVID-19. The pandemic left the sector heavily crippled and forced many...
Read more
Brief

Microsoft Confirms That Buying TikTok Is On The Cards!

Aarzu Khan - 0
Putting an end to all speculations Microsoft has confirmed that the company is actively exploring options to buy TikTok. The Redmond giant...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...
Read more

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
It has been an idea that has been mooted by many, perhaps also somewhat sceptically. From being a dark horse to becoming...

More Articles Like This

Netflix US Streaming Revenue by Quarter: Q1 2012 – Q4 2019

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Netflix US streaming revenue...
Read more

Global Music Streaming Paid Subscriptions by Brand Share 2019

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the global music streaming paid...
Read more

Number of Netflix Global Streaming Subscribers by Year

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the total number of Netflix...
Read more

Number of Netflix Streaming Subscribers by Region

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the number of Netflix streaming...
Read more

Google Introduces Google Play To Retaliate Apple And Amazon

Brief Abhishek Singh - 1
Android market has been morphed by Google and there's now an inception of “Google Play”. Yesterday, Google rolled out a latest twist "Google Play"—a...
Read more

The HD Media Player/Streamer – Getting your PC Media on the Big Screen

Gadgets DebD - 3
So ... you got yourself one of those FullHD panel TV, now what?  What you would probably want to do  is figure out how...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.