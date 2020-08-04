BriefMobileSmartphones
Updated:

The Lawsuit That Could Force Apple To Exit China Market

By Abhradeep Ghosh
2703
0

Must Read

BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

APAC Employees Desperate to Return to the Office [STUDY]

As researchers continue to take full advantage of the impromptu remote work experiment COVID-19 facilitated earlier this...
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 0

After Jio Platforms, Now JioFiber To Raise Billions In Investment!

if you are thinking that Mukesh Ambani is done with the investments in Jio Platforms after making...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

Google Wanted To Acquire Facebook But The Objective Was Quite Concerning!

Can you imagine how powerful Google would have been today if it had access to monstrous amount...
Read more

It seems like China is now turning up the heat and is ready to take some really hostile measures after being worn out of the trade war with the United States. A Chinese firm is all set to try and bar one of the biggest smartphone manufacturers from selling their products in China. What went wrong? Let’s find out.

A Chinese firm named Shanghai Zhizhen has filed a patent-infringement lawsuit against the popular iPhone manufacturer Apple Inc on the grounds that their recently awarded local patent for a voice assistant which is similar to Siri has been violated. Now, if the outcome of the lawsuit rules out a decision in favour of the Chinese firm, it can very well end up preventing Apple from ever selling their smartphones or other products in China.

China is Apple Inc’s second-biggest market outside the U.S. Even though they have faced severe competition from China’s homegrown brands such as Huwaei, it has steadily surpassed them to become one the leading seller of smartphones in the country. In FY 2019, the tech giant minted $43.67 billion in revenue from the Greater China region. Besides, China is the second-largest market outside the US for Apple’s top-selling product iPhone. Therefore, losing their footing in this country will make a huge dent in Apple’s financial statements.

Advertisements

Shanghai Zhizhen has been reported to be suing Apple for close to 10 billion yuan in damages which is equal to $1.4 billion along with asking them to stop the sales, production and use of all products which happen to violate their patent. Therefore, Apple, which happens to integrate Siri in almost every single device they manufacture, will need to halt the sales of everything from Macs, iPhones, iPads to Apple TVs and the Homepod.

According to the Wall Street Journal, a local Chinese court can decide to ban Apple from selling all their products which feature Siri if a preliminary injunction is filed. This, of course, will apply only for the duration of the entire trail after which the final decision of the court will need adhering to.

This is not the first time when Apple comes to getting tangled with a patent rights suit in China. The iPhone maker had already lost an intellectual property suit of a similar kind in 2016 when a Beijing court ruled in favour of a Chinese company that was manufacturing handbags and smartphone cases under the label – iPhone.

In another instance prior to that, in 2012, Apple agreed to settle a trademark dispute with the Chinese unit of another company which claimed the ownership of the name “iPad” in China. The iPhone manufacturer ended up paying a whopping $60 million.

The Cupertino-based company’s dominant presence in China is all due to the fact that they agreed to comply with their extremely stringent and restrictive internet laws, something which other American-origin tech giants such as Google, Amazon and Facebook couldn’t play nice with.

Advertisements

This is also the reason why Apple has been subjected to a lot of criticism back home in the U.S. In the last month itself, U.S Attorney General William Barr, without citing any evidence whatsoever, made a blatant statement alleging Apple for selling smartphones in China with security backdoors that can be accessed by local authorities.

All said and done, this particular patent infringement lawsuit by the Chinese firm is definitely somewhat fueled by the escalating trade tensions between China and the U.S. Therefore, it now remains to be seen what will be the future of Apple’s presence in China. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then stay tuned.

Previous articleGlobal E-commerce Sales to Reach $3.9 Trillion in 2020 [REPORT]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

MobileAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

The Lawsuit That Could Force Apple To Exit China Market

It seems like China is now turning up the heat and is ready to take some really...
Read more
Brief

Global E-commerce Sales to Reach $3.9 Trillion in 2020 [REPORT]

Khushi Rebekah - 0
As the coronavirus pandemic has lead healthcare authorities to discourage physical social contact as much as possible, the most popular mode of...
Read more
Brief

OYO Gets New CEO And Merger To Boost Its Business In Japan

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The hospitality industry has been one of the worst-hit due to COVID-19. The pandemic left the sector heavily crippled and forced many...
Read more
Brief

Microsoft Confirms That Buying TikTok Is On The Cards!

Aarzu Khan - 0
Putting an end to all speculations Microsoft has confirmed that the company is actively exploring options to buy TikTok. The Redmond giant...
Read more
Brief

Happy Birthday Charlie Cheever: Quora Is A Real Disruptor of Q&A Forum

Swathi R M - 0
If you ever asked any question on the internet, Charlie Cheever needs introduction to you. Old wine in a...
Read more
Brief

Facebook Launches Music Videos to Eat into YouTube’s Market

Khushi Rebekah - 0
With the launch of Music Videos, Facebook has made another competitive move against its biggest opponent, Google. In a...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...
Read more

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
It has been an idea that has been mooted by many, perhaps also somewhat sceptically. From being a dark horse to becoming...

More Articles Like This

Apple Mac Revenue by Year: FY 1997 – 2019

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents Apple Mac revenue by year, starting...
Read more

Apple iPhone Revenue by Year: FY 2007 – 2019

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the global Apple iPhone revenue by year, starting from fiscal 2007 to...
Read more

Apple Cost of Sales by Year: FY 1990 – 2019

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents Apple cost of sales by year, starting...
Read more

Apple Total Operating Expenses by Year

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents Apple total operating expenses by year, starting...
Read more

Apple iPhone 11 Is More Popular Than iPhone 11 Pro, Max And iPhone SE [REPORT]

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
The sales of iPhone models has always been the talk of the town as the aspiring users always want to know the...
Read more

Total Smartphone Shipments In China by Quarter

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.