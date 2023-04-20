Amidst the intensifying competition, the price of Netflix subscriptions in India is slashed further.

Taking a cue from form the success of its business strategy in India Netflix, the well-known OTT entertainment player, has decided slash the price of Netflix subscriptions in 116 countries. Netflix launched a low cost subscription plans in India in 2021. Since then, the company has recorded a 30% increase in customer engagement, as well as a 24% rise in income.

However, it’s the first time when the company has decided to make such a steep cut in subscription prices, ranging between 20%-60%, in order to strengthen its market presence in India.

It’s important to note that the the prices of Netflix subscription are already lowest in India as compared to most of countries where the OTT-player has made its services available to consumers. By slashing it further the company has hinted that mobile-first strategy is the top most priority in the near future across the markets.

“India is a big prize because it’s an enormous population of entertainment-loving people and we have to have the product they love. So, we are doing the creative part and getting the pricing better and there’s always lots of promise to continue to grow in India. It is a very specific market in terms of (the fact that) they like local content, but also you are seeing their local content is travelling more than ever,” Ted Sarandos, the co-chief executive officer said during an earnings call.

Sarandos has attributed the success of historical dramas, especially RRR, and Sanjay Lela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi which both were streamed following their theatrical premieres, as a proof that the platform’s ability to reach millions of consumers is unparalleled.

Netflix’s mobile only plan, which was previously priced at 199 dollars per month, is now priced at 149 dollars. Basic subscriptions, which allow access to all content on one device, are now priced at 199, instead of the previous 499.

Is India success a real reason behind price-cut?

Undoubtedly, the adoption of mobile-first strategy in India at very reasonable price has helped Netflix gained market share and eat into the market of other competitors.

But, the other more convincing reason behind the price-drop is the crackdown on password sharing practice that Netflix is gearing for.

Just a day before Netflix revealed broad rollout of its strategy to crackdown on password-sharing practice in coming months. It is aligned with an objective to fish out freeloaders and increase the number of paid-subscribers on its platform. It will also help company to book more revenue in future quarters as offer enhanced personalised experience to every user.

However, to ensure the success of the plan Netflix has revisited its pricing strategy to make the transition more convincing for free as well as paying users.

Netflix is all set to start executing its paid-sharing plan in the US, Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain from Q2 2023.

Netflix is now preparing the other markets by dropping subscription price before the launch of paid-sharing plans which are meant to discourage people from password sharing.

In parts of Asia and Europe, Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, as well as sub-Saharan Africa, prices have been reduced.

As households are actively cutting corners in the US – the home market for Netflix – to deal with rising costs of living amid the market downturn, Netflix is under pressure to keep its growth sustained. The rising competition from rivals, especially Disney Hotstar and Hulu, is making the market conditions even more challenging.

Netflix’s net global income for the Q1 2023, ending March 2023, decreased by nearly 18% YoY, reaching $1.3 billion. However, Netflix revenue increased by 3.7% YoY to $8.16 billion (roughly Rs. 671 crore).