Apple Mac Revenue by Year: FY 1997 – 2019

More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents Apple Mac revenue by year, starting from fiscal 1997 to 2019. The contribution of MAC devices to the Apple’s total revenue in FY 2019 was 9.89%. The Cupertino giant reported a small 1% YoY growth in its revenue from MAC, amounting to $25,740 million during the fiscal year ended September 28, 2019. The growth was primarily driven by the increase in sales and revenue from MacBook Air, partially offset by lower sales and revenue from MacBook® and MacBook Pro®.

Region Worldwide Source Apple’s official Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 916 Note Apple financial year starts from October 1st

About Apple Inc: History

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) was founded on April 1, 1976, by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne. The company is popularly known for its line of smartphones called iPhones. Apart from iPhones, the Cupertino giant develops and sells iPad, Macbooks, iPod, Apple Watches, Apple TV, HomePod, and some other online services.

Apple’s first product was Apple I, a desktop computer that was designed and hand-built entirely by Steve Wozniak.

On December 12, 1980, Apple went public, by selling 4.6 million shares at $22 per share.

On January 9, 2007, Steve Jobs unveiled the first generation of iPhone at the Macworld 2007 convention, in San Francisco. However, it was launched on June 29th in the United States, at the price of $499 for the 4GB model and $599 for the 8 GB model. After the initial hiccups, the worldwide sales of iPhone skyrocketed from fiscal Q4 2008, when Apple recorded nearly 9X jump in the sales of the iPhone.

After 10 years, in September 2017, Apple Inc. celebrated its 10th anniversary of iPhone by launching its most-expensive, most-innovative iPhone X, along with iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

With a brand value of $205.5 billion, Apple tops the list of World’s Most Valuable Brands 2019 by Forbes, for the ninth year in a row.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.