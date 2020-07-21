Qualcomm Quarterly Revenue by Type: FY Q1 2002 – Q2 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Qualcomm quarterly revenue by type, starting from fiscal Q1 2002 to the recently completed quarter. The company generates a majority of its quarterly revenue from Equipment and services, followed by licensing fees, every quarter. In FY Q2 2020, over 77.6% of Qualcomm’s total revenue came from the equipment and services.

Region Worldwide Source Qualcomm SEC Filings Graph ID 898 Note Qualcomm fiscal year starts from October 1st

Qualcomm equipment and services revenue increased a modest 7.9% YoY in FY Q2 2020, to $4,050 million. The growth was primarily due to the $389 million in higher equipment and services revenues from Qualcomm QCT (Qualcomm CDMA Technologies) semiconductor business.

On the other hand, Qualcomm licensing revenue declined 5.1% YoY in FY Q2 2020, to $1,166 million. The decline in licensing revenue was primarily due to the $50 million in lower licensing revenues from the company’s QTL (Qualcomm Technology Licensing) licensing business.

