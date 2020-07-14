More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the total smartphone shipments in China by quarter, starting from Q1 2012 to the recently completed quarter. Surprisingly, the Q1 2020 was the 12th consecutive quarter when the country recorded some year-over-year decline in its smartphone shipments. In Q1 2020, China’s Smartphone vendors shipped a total of 66.6 million units, with the biggest-ever annual decline of 20.33%.

China Smartphone Shipments: History

Region China Source IDC Graph ID 889 Note Calendar Year – from January 1st to December 31st

Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Apple remained the top 5 vendors in China smartphone market as of March 2020.

As the graph shows, the total smartphone shipments in China surpassed 100 million milestone for the first time in Q1 2014. The vendors shipped approximately 104.18 million units during the first quarter, with an appreciable 31.3% YoY growth.

Surprisingly, in Q1 2018, the market recorded a notable 15.85% YoY decline in the smartphone shipments, totalling 87.6 million units. When compared to the previous quarter, the shipments declined 23.4% – the highest-ever till date.

