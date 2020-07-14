Smartphone Shipments in China by Top Vendors, by Quarter

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the smartphone shipments in China by top vendors, starting from Q1 2012 to the recently completed quarter. China’s Smartphone vendors shipped a total of 66.6 million units in Q1 2020. Surprisingly, that’s a biggest-ever 20.33% YoY decline in quarterly shipments, resulting from the supply chain disruptions shortage and COVID-19 pandemic. Huawei, once again, emerged as the leader of China smartphone market, with 42.6% share.

Source IDC

Huawei smartphone shipments in China declined nearly 4.4% YoY in Q1 2020, to 28.4 million. Among the top 5 vendors, Huawei performed the best, mainly due to its early price promotions on Mate 30 and P30 series, along with significant price cuts on Honor V30 and 9X series.

Vivo remains the second biggest player in China’s smartphone market, holding 18.1% share as of March 2020. The company recorded a notable 24.5% YoY decline in its smartphone shipments, from 16 million in Q1 2019 to 12 million in Q1 2020.

The biggest surprise came from Xiaomi, which recorded a strong 33.8% YoY decline in its smartphone shipments during the first quarter of 2020. Xiaomi shipped only 7 million units in Q1 2020, due to the supply shortage for its popular Redmi series.

Apple iPhone shipments in China declined a 12.2% YoY in Q1 2020, to 5.1 million units. The decline in iPhones shipments was mainly due to the closure of Apple’s offline stores in China for more than a month.

Oppo smartphone shipments in China also declined 15.8% YoY during Q1 2020, to 11.8 million units. Its mid-range Reno 3 Young model and Find X2 Pro model helped the vendor secure the third spot in the list of top 5 smartphone vendors in China.

