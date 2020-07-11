IBM Quarterly Revenue vs Cost: FY Q1 2005 – Q1 2020

More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the IBM revenue vs cost by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2005 to the recently completed quarter. The company reported a notable decline in its total quarterly revenue and cost of goods sold (includes services, sales and financing) during Q1 2020. IBM generated about $17,571 million in revenue, with 3.36% YoY decline. While the total cost of goods sold was $9,649 million in fiscal first quarter of 2020, with 4.83% YoY decline.

Region Worldwide Source IBM SEC Filings Graph ID 881 Note IBM fiscal year starts from January

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.