Last Updated:

IBM Quarterly Revenue vs Cost: FY Q1 2005 – Q1 2020

The below graph represents IBM's total revenue vs cost of goods sold by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2005 to the recently completed quarter. The company reported a notable decline in its total quarterly revenue and cost, amounting to $17,571 million and $9,649 million, respectively.

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the IBM revenue vs cost by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2005 to the recently completed quarter. The company reported a notable decline in its total quarterly revenue and cost of goods sold (includes services, sales and financing) during Q1 2020. IBM generated about $17,571 million in revenue, with 3.36% YoY decline. While the total cost of goods sold was $9,649 million in fiscal first quarter of 2020, with 4.83% YoY decline.

RegionWorldwide
SourceIBM SEC Filings
Graph ID881
NoteIBM fiscal year starts from January

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.

Explore More Graphs

GraphFarm

IBM Quarterly Revenue by Type: FY Q1 2006 – Q1 2020

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the IBM quarterly...
Read more
GraphFarm

IBM Quarterly Revenue by Segment: FY Q1 2006 – Q1 2020

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the IBM quarterly...
Read more
GraphFarm

IBM Cost of Financing by Quarter: FY Q1 2006 – Q1 2020

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the IBM cost...
Read more
GraphFarm

IBM Cost of Sales by Quarter: FY Q1 2006 – Q1 2020

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the IBM cost...
Read more
GraphFarm

IBM Cost of Services by Quarter: FY Q1 2006 – Q1 2020

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the IBM cost...
Read more
GraphFarm

IBM Quarterly Revenue by Region: FY Q1 2005 – Q1 2020

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the IBM quarterly...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.