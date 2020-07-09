IBM Revenue by Quarter: FY Q1 2005 – Q1 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the IBM revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2005 to the recently completed quarter. Surprisingly, in Q1 2020, IBM global revenue declined a notable 19.3% QoQ and 3.4% YoY, to $17,571 million.

Growth in IBM Quarterly Revenue

Region Worldwide Source IBM SEC Filings Graph ID 873 Note IBM fiscal year starts from January

In fiscal Q4 2011, the company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of $29,486 million, worldwide, with 1.6% YoY growth.

It is important to note that from Q2 2012 to Q4 2017, IBM had been registering year-over-year decline in its quarterly revenue. The biggest YoY in revenue was reported in Q2 2015; the quarterly revenue declined a notable 14.57%, from $24,364 million in Q2 2014 to $20,813 million in Q2 2015.

