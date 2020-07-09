Last Updated:

IBM Revenue by Quarter: FY Q1 2005 – Q1 2020

The below graph represents the quarterly distribution of IBM's global revenue, starting from fiscal Q1 2005 to the recently completed quarter. Surprisingly, during Q1 2020, the company reported a notable 19.3% QoQ and 3.4% YoY decline in its quarterly revenue, amounting to $17,571 million.

The above graph represents the IBM revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2005 to the recently completed quarter. Surprisingly, in Q1 2020, IBM global revenue declined a notable 19.3% QoQ and 3.4% YoY, to $17,571 million.

Growth in IBM Quarterly Revenue

NoteIBM fiscal year starts from January

In fiscal Q4 2011, the company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of $29,486 million, worldwide, with 1.6% YoY growth.

It is important to note that from Q2 2012 to Q4 2017, IBM had been registering year-over-year decline in its quarterly revenue. The biggest YoY in revenue was reported in Q2 2015; the quarterly revenue declined a notable 14.57%, from $24,364 million in Q2 2014 to $20,813 million in Q2 2015.

