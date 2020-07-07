More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Cisco quarterly revenue by products and services, starting from fiscal Q1 1999 to the recently completed quarter. Interestingly, a whopping 71.7% of Cisco quarterly revenue in FY Q3 2020 came from the sale of products. However, during third quarter ended April 25, 2020, Cisco revenue from products declined a notable 11.57% YoY, to $8,597 million – the lowest in the last 13 quarters. The decline in product revenue was primarily driven by 15% YoY decline in Infrastructure Platforms’ revenue and 5% in Applications revenue.

Note Cisco fiscal year starts from August

On the other hand, Cisco revenue from services increased 4.6% YoY during FYQ3 2020, to an all-time high of $3,386 million.

Cisco quarterly products revenue crossed $5 billion mark for the first time in fiscal Q4 2000. The company reported a strong 60.3% YoY growth in its products revenue, amounting to $5,147 million ($5.1 billion), worldwide.

It is important to note that in fiscal Q4 2019, the company had reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of $10,120 million from products. That’s a modest 4.96% YoY growth. During the quarter, the Cisco service revenue clocked $3,308 million. This was also the first time when the company’s product revenue surpassed $10 billion mark.

