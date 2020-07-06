Cisco Revenue by Quarter: FY Q1 1995 – Q3 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Cisco revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 1995 to the recently completed quarter. In fiscal Q3 2020, ended April 25, 2020, the company reported a notable 7.52% YoY decline in its quarterly revenue of $11,983 million, globally. While compared to the previous quarter, Cisco FYQ3 2020 revenue declined a 0.18%.

Growth in Cisco Quarterly Revenue: History

Region Worldwide Source Cisco Systems, Inc. SEC Filings Graph ID 863 Note Cisco fiscal year starts from August



As the graph shows, in fiscal Q4 2019 (May-July 2019), Cisco quarterly revenue reached an all-time high of $13,428 million, with a considerable 4.55% YoY growth. The growth was primarily driven by the Infrastructure Platforms consist of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products.

Within just two years, Cisco doubled its global revenue, increased from $1,087 million in FY Q3 1996 to $2,016.3 million in FY Q2 1998.

It is important to note that in fiscal Q4 2000, Cisco global revenue surpassed $5 billion mark first time in history. The company recorded a strong 60.8% YoY growth in its revenue, amounting to $5,720 million ($5.7 billion). Surprisingly, the company took 8 years to double its quarterly revenue. In fiscal Q4 2008, the quarterly revenue of Cisco Systems clocked $10,364 million, with a 9.87% YoY growth.

