Unemployment Rate in India 2020

The below graph represents the monthly distribution of the unemployment rate in India 2020. Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the unemployment rate in India continues to increase by each passing month. In just five month, India's unemployment rate increased from just 7.5% in January to 24% in May.

The above graph represents the monthly distribution of the unemployment rate in India 2020. Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the unemployment rate in India continues to increase by each passing month. In just five month, India’s unemployment rate increased from just 7.5% in January to 24% in May. Surprisingly, the small relaxations in the lockdown since mid-April have not had any positive impact on the unemployment rate, yet.

It is important to note that India’s unemployment increased drastically during the last week of March 2020, as per the data revealed by CMIE. The unemployment rate in India shot up to 23.8% in 29th March from just 8.4% in 22nd March.

