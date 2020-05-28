Two Wheeler EV Sales In India by Year: FY 2015 – 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the two wheeler EV sales in India by year, starting from fiscal 2016 to 2020. The two wheelers such as motorcycle, scooters, bikes, accounted for 97.4% of the total electric vehicle sales in India in FY20. A record 152,000 units of electric two wheelers were sold in the country during 12 months ended March 31, 2020. That shows an appreciable 20.6% YoY growth in E2Ws sales in India.

Growth in EV Sales in Two Wheeler Segment in India

Region India Source Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) Graph ID 851 Note The chart doesn’t include the sales of e-Rickshaws

As the graph shows, India’s electric vehicle market has been registering a significant growth in its sales of two wheelers since 2016. The share of two wheelers has also been increasing by each passing year.

In FY 2017, the number of electric two wheelers sold in India stood at 23,000 units, with 15% YoY growth.

Surprisingly, in FY18, the EV industry in India registered a strong 138.3% YoY growth in its sales of two wheelers, totalling 54,800 units. The share of E2Ws also increased from 92% to 97.9% in just one year.

It is important to note that the two wheeler EV sales in India surpassed 100,000 mark for the first time in FY19. About 126,000 units of electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters were sold in the country, with an astonishing 129.9% YoY growth.

