TikTok Global Downloads by Quarter: Q1 2017 – Q1 2020

The above graph represents the TikTok global downloads by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2017 to Q1 2020. The social video app TikTok downloads increased a massive 58% QoQ, from just 199.4 million in Q4 2019 to more than 315 million in Q1 2020. Surprisingly, the 315 million TikTok installs was not only a record for ByteDance, but also the most downloads any app has ever gotten in a single quarter.

Overall, TikTok app has been downloaded more than 2 billion times globally on the iOS App Store and Google Play.

Unprecedented Growth in TikTok Downloads

As the graph shows, within just one year, the global downloads of TikTok app on App Store and Google Play increased an astonishing 135.7% YoY, from just 22.4 million in Q1 2017 to 110.3 million in Q1 2018. The Q1 2018 was also the first time when TikTok crossed 100 million in downloads for the first time.

In Q4 2018, TikTok installs crossed 205.7 million, worldwide. In the following quarter, with 187.3 million installs, TikTok emerged as the world’s 3rd most download app on Google Play and App Store.

Note: The chart doesn’t include the downloads from the third-party Android store in China or other regions.

