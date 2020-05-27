TCS SG&A Expenses by Year: FY 2011 – 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the TCS SG&A expenses by year, starting from fiscal 2011 to 2020. The annual selling, general and administrative expenses of TCS reached an all-time high of Rs 260.47 billion in fiscal 2020, with 9.2% YoY growth.

The company’s expenses include employee cost, fees to external consultants, facility expenses, travel and communication expenses, etc.

Region Worldwide Source TCS annual reports Graph Id 845 Note TCS fiscal year starts from April 1st

As the graph shows, Tata Consultancy Services has significantly been increasing its selling, general and administrative expenses by each passing year. In fiscal 2013, TCS SG&A expenses surged to Rs 120.6 billion, representing 19.2% of the company’s total revenue. In just 4 years, the Indian IT firm increased its SG&A expenses to Rs 207.55 billion, globally. Out of this, the employee cost was Rs 154.2 billion.

