The above graph represents the mobile search engine market share worldwide by month, starting from January 2009 to the current month. The world’s top 5 mobile search engines are Google, Yahoo!, Baidu, Bing and YANDEX. Interestingly, in March 2020, over 95% of all searches on mobile devices were made on Google.

Region Worldwide Graph ID 738 Source Stat Counter Platform Mobile

As the graph shows, Google has been dominating the global mobile search engine market since January 2009. In fact, Google is the most used search engine across all platforms, globally. However, Google search market share declined 0.15% point, from 95.29% in March 2019 to 95.14% in March 2020.

China’s Baidu is the world’s second widely used search engine on mobiles. Baidu accounted for 1.72% share of the worldwide mobile search engine market as of March 2020.

The market share of Yahoo! search engine has declined over the last 11 years. As of March 2020, Yahoo! is holding 0.85% share of the mobile search market worldwide.

