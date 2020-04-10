More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Alphabet total costs and expenses by quarter, starting from fiscal Q4 2014 to the recently completed quarter. The company reported a strong 18.5% YoY increase in its costs and expenses during Q4 2019, amounting to $36,809 million – highest-ever till date. That’s nearly 79.9% of the Alphabet’s quarterly revenue generated during the fourth quarter.

Region Worldwide Source Alphabet Inc. Graph ID 708 Note Alphabet fiscal year starts from January 1st

During fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018, Alphabet quarterly costs and expenses increased an impressive 35.4% YoY, to $29,612 million ($29.6 billion), globally. That’s a whopping 90.7% of the company’s total revenue generated during Q2 2018.

The total costs and expenses of Alphabet Inc. include cost of revenues, Research and development expenses, Sales and marketing expenses, General and administrative expenses, and European Commission fines.

