Alphabet Revenue by Quarter: FY Q4 2014 – Q4 2019

The above graph represents the Alphabet revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q4 2014 to the recently completed quarter. The company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of $46,075 million in Q4 2019, with 17.3% YoY growth. A majority of that came from the Google advertising business, followed by Other Bets (all non-Google businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, X, etc.)

Region Worldwide Source Alphabet Inc. Graph ID 704 Note Google fiscal year starts from January 1st

The technology giant achieved the over $20 billion revenue milestone in fiscal Q4 2015. The total quarterly revenue of Alphabet increased 18% YoY during December quarter, to $21,329 million ($21.3 billion), globally.

In Q4 2017, Alphabet quarterly revenue crossed $30 billion mark for the first time since its inception. The company reported a strong 24% YoY growth in its fourth quarter revenue, amounting to $32,323 million.

