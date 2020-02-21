More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents Instagram valuation by year. Facebook owned Instagram would have celebrated its rococo worth more than $100 billion, if it were a standalone company.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence estimation in June 2018, the valuation of Instagram is 100 times greater than the $1 billion Facebook paid for the photo-sharing platform in 2012.

Region Worldwide Source Facebook, Bloomberg Intelligence, Citigroup Graph ID 98

It is important to note that photo-sharing platform was acquired by Facebook in 2012 for $1 billion. Soon after acquisition, it emerged as the most favourite social media app for youngsters. The number of monthly active Instagram users also increased from just 50 million in May 2012 to 150 million in November 2013.

In December 2014, Citigroup analysts estimated Instagram worth $35 billion.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.