Worldwide Email Client Market Share by Year

More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the world’s top 10 email clients market share by year. The top three most popular clients remain Apple’s native iPhone app, Gmail, and Apple’s native mail app on iPad. In 2018, about 29% of all emails were opened on iPhones, with 1 percent point increase from 2017. Overall, 46% of all email opens were recorded on Apple’s platform (iPhones, iPad, Apple Mail).

On the other hand, approximately 27% of emails were opened on Gmail by the end of 2018, representing 1 percent point increase from the previous year. Overall, 29% of all email opens were recorded on Google’s platform (Gmail, Google Android).

Region Worldwide Source Litmus Email Analytics Graph ID 651 Note Market Share represents the percent of total email opens

Apple’s native email app on iPad continued to be the third post popular email client since 2013. However, it lost 2 percentage points over the period of 12 months, closing the 2018 with 9% of all email opens happening in iPad.

The share of email opens in Outlook gained 2 percentage points in 2018, making Outlook the fourth most popular email client worldwide. While Outlook.com (web-based email client) lost 2 percentage points in 2018, closing the year at just 2%.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.