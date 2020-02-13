Top 10 Email Clients Market Share, by Month

The below graph represents the world's top 10 email clients market share, by month. Out of the total 973 million email opens recorded in December 2019, nearly 36.66% of emails were opened on iPhones, followed by 25.14% of emails opened on Google's Gmail.

The above graph represents the world’s top 10 email clients market share, by month. The top three most popular email clients remain iPhone’s native app, Gmail, and Apple Mail. Litmus Email Analytics tracked 973 million email opens in December 2019 to determine where people are reading emails. Out of those, nearly 36.66% of total emails were opened on iPhones, followed by 25.14% of emails opened on Google’s Gmail.

Overall, 50.33% of total email opens were recorded on Apple’s platform, while only 26.6% of email opens were recorded on Google’s platform.

RegionWorldwide
SourceLitmus Email Analytics
Graph ID650
NoteMarket Share represents the percent of total email opens

With 10.05% email open share, Apple Mail emerged as the world’s 3rd most popular email client in December 2019, up from 7.54% in December 2018.

The percentage of email opens on Microsoft’s Outlook and Outlook.com (web-based email) were 8.21% and 1.58% in December 2019, respectively.

It is important to note that in April 2019, Gmail secured the top spot in the global email client market. Approximately 27.78% of emails were opened on Gmail, compared to 27.55% on iPhones’s native app.

