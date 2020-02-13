More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the world’s top 10 email clients market share, by month. The top three most popular email clients remain iPhone’s native app, Gmail, and Apple Mail. Litmus Email Analytics tracked 973 million email opens in December 2019 to determine where people are reading emails. Out of those, nearly 36.66% of total emails were opened on iPhones, followed by 25.14% of emails opened on Google’s Gmail.

Overall, 50.33% of total email opens were recorded on Apple’s platform, while only 26.6% of email opens were recorded on Google’s platform.

Region Worldwide Source Litmus Email Analytics Graph ID 650 Note Market Share represents the percent of total email opens

With 10.05% email open share, Apple Mail emerged as the world’s 3rd most popular email client in December 2019, up from 7.54% in December 2018.



The percentage of email opens on Microsoft’s Outlook and Outlook.com (web-based email) were 8.21% and 1.58% in December 2019, respectively.

It is important to note that in April 2019, Gmail secured the top spot in the global email client market. Approximately 27.78% of emails were opened on Gmail, compared to 27.55% on iPhones’s native app.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.