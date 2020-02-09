More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents smartphone shipments in India by top vendors by year. A total of 152.5 million units of devices were shipped in 2019, marking 5.5% YoY growth. Xiaomi and Samsung continued dominating India smartphone market in 2019, while Realme surprised everyone with astonishing year-over-year growth.

Region India Source IDC Graph ID 645 Duration Q1 2017 – Q4 2019

Xiaomi once again emerged as the leader of India smartphone market in 2019, with 43.6 million units shipped. This was the highest ever smartphone shipments made by any brand in a year.

Stands at second, Samsung was the only vendor amongst the top five to fall, dropping 2.8% YoY in 2019.

Vivo is the third largest smartphone brand in India as of 2019. The company shipped 23.8 million units of smartphones during the full year, registering an appreciable 67% YoY growth.

Realme surprised everyone by posting an astonishing 263.5% YoY growth in its smartphone shipments in 2019, totalling 16.2 million.

Oppo smartphone shipments in India increased an impressive 60.5% YoY in 2019, to 16.3 million units.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.