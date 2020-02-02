Facebook Costs and Expenses by Quarter: Q1 2010 – Q4 2019

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents Facebook costs and expenses by quarter, starting fro fiscal Q1 2020 to the most recently completed quarter. In Q4 2019, Facebook’s total costs and expenses increased 34.4% YoY to $12,224 million. Nearly 31.7% of that company spent on research and development. Facebook Research and Developments expenses in Q4 2019 increased a notable 35.8% YoY to $3,877 million. The growth in Facebook R&D expenses was driven primarily by the increased investments in core product as well as innovation efforts, particularly in AR/VR.

Region Worldwide Source Facebook Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 633 Note Facebook fiscal year starts from January 1st

Facebook Cost of Revenue also increased 24.9% YoY in Q4 2019 to a record high of $3,492 million. The growth was driven primarily by depreciation related to infrastructure spend, as per the company’s earnings Call Transcript.

Facebook Marketing and Sales expenses also reached an all-time high of $3,026 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, representing nearly 22.7% YoY increase.

The most surprising is Facebook’s spending on General and administrative which increased a whopping 87.4% YoY in Q4 2019, to $1,829 million. The growth in G&A expenses was largely driven by higher legal fees & settlements.

