More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph representing Facebook total operating expenses by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2010 to the most recently completed quarter. In Q4 2019, Facebook’s total expenses reached an all-time high of $12,224 million, representing nearly 58% of the company’s total revenue. That’s nearly 34.4% YoY and 16.8% QoQ growth in its operating expenses.

Region Worldwide Source Facebook Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 634 Note Facebook fiscal year starts from January 1st

The total operating expenses include Cost of Revenue, Research and development expenses, Marketing and sales expenses, and General and administrative expenses.

It was Q2 2012 when the total costs and expenses of Facebook surpassed $1,000 million or $1 billion for the first time in history. The company’s costs and expenses increased an astonishing 295% YoY, from just $488 million in Q2 2011 to a whopping $1,927 million in Q2 2012. This was even higher than its total revenue generated during the quarter.

In Q3 2017, Facebook set another milestone in terms of operating expenses. The company’s total expenses crossed $5,206 million, representing 50.4% of the its total revenue generated during the quarter. The figure increased to $11,760 million by the end of Q1 2019, representing 78% of the company’s total revenue.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.