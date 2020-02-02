Facebook Total Operating Expenses by Quarter

The graph representing Facebook total operating expenses by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2010 to the most recently completed quarter. In Q4 2019, Facebook’s total expenses reached an all-time high of $12,224 million, representing nearly 58% of the company's total revenue.

More Actionable Insights

The above graph representing Facebook total operating expenses by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2010 to the most recently completed quarter. In Q4 2019, Facebook’s total expenses reached an all-time high of $12,224 million, representing nearly 58% of the company’s total revenue. That’s nearly 34.4% YoY and 16.8% QoQ growth in its operating expenses.

RegionWorldwide
SourceFacebook Quarterly ReportsSEC Filings
Graph ID634
NoteFacebook fiscal year starts from January 1st

The total operating expenses include Cost of Revenue, Research and development expenses, Marketing and sales expenses, and General and administrative expenses.

It was Q2 2012 when the total costs and expenses of Facebook surpassed $1,000 million or $1 billion for the first time in history. The company’s costs and expenses increased an astonishing 295% YoY, from just $488 million in Q2 2011 to a whopping $1,927 million in Q2 2012. This was even higher than its total revenue generated during the quarter.

In Q3 2017, Facebook set another milestone in terms of operating expenses. The company’s total expenses crossed $5,206 million, representing 50.4% of the its total revenue generated during the quarter. The figure increased to $11,760 million by the end of Q1 2019, representing 78% of the company’s total revenue.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.

Explore More Graphs

GraphFarm

Growth in Facebook Cash Reserve by Quarter

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the YoY growth in Facebook cash reserve by quarter,...
Read more
GraphFarm

Facebook Costs and Expenses by Quarter: Q1 2010 – Q4 2019

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents Facebook costs and expenses by...
Read more
GraphFarm

Facebook Advertising Revenue by Quarter: Q1 2010 – Q4 2019

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Facebook advertising revenue by...
Read more
GraphFarm

Facebook Global Revenue vs Net Income, by Quarter

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Facebook global revenue and...
Read more
GraphFarm

Netflix Global Net Income by Quarter: Q1 2002 – Q4 2019

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the global net income of...
Read more
GraphFarm

Number of Internet Subscribers in India Urban vs Rural

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the quarterly distribution of the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.