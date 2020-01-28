Number of Internet Subscribers in India Urban vs Rural

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the quarterly distribution of the number of internet subscribers in India by service area – Urban and Rural India. Nearly 64% of the total internet subscribers in the country belong to the Urban areas. The total number of Urban Internet subscribers in India reached an all-time high of 439.99 million in Q3 2019, representing 20.24% YoY growth.

However, the rural area still holds an enormous potential to drive the future growth of the internet in India. The total number of Rural internet subscribers in India also reached a record high of 247.63 million, with 27.6% YoY growth.

Region India Source Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Graph ID 621 Duration CY Q1 2015 – Q3 2019

In Q2 2015, the number of Internet subscribers from Urban India stood at 204.98 million. While the subscribers from Rural India was only 114.44 million. In just one year, the country witnessed nearly 32 million new Internet subscriptions from Urban India.

In Q2 2018, the urban internet users in India increased a healthy 15.32% YoY to 338.84 million. On the other hand, rural internet users in India increased an appreciable 26.2% YoY to 173.42 million.

