Internet Subscribers in India by Broadband & Narrowband

The above graph represents the quarterly distribution of the number of Internet subscribers in India by speed type – Broadband and Narrowband. As of September 2019, approximately 687.62 million Indians have Internet subscription. Over 90% of those are broadband subscribers. The number of broadband Internet subscribers in India increased a considerable 5.19% QoQ and 29.8% YoY in Q3 2019, to 625.4 million. However, the number of narrowband Internet subscribers in India declined a notable 12% QoQ and 20.56% YoY, to just 62.2 million during the same period.

Region India Source Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Graph ID 617 Duration CY Q1 2014 – Q3 2019

As the graph shows, India has been recording significant quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year growth in the broadband subscriber base over the last few years. Q2 2015 was the first time when broadband subscriber base in India surpassed the 100 million mark, with a whopping 58% YoY growth. In Q4 2018, the country set another big milestone as the broadband internet subscribers surged to 525.36 million, with 44.78% YoY growth.

On the other hand, the Narrowband internet subscriber base in India has declined from 210.57 million in Q2 2015 to 70.7 million in Q2 2019.

Note: Broadband Internet comes with a minimum capacity of greater or equal 512 Kbit/s in one or both directions. While Narrowband Internet comes with a capacity of less than 512 Kbit/s in one or both directions.

