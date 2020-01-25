Number of Internet Subscribers in India Per 100 Population, by Quarter

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the total number of Internet subscribers in India per 100 populations, by quarter. With approximately 1.37 billion, India is the world’s second most populated country after China. Out of those 1.37 billion, nearly 687.62 million people are using the Internet as of Q3 2019. There are 52.08 million Internet subscriptions per 100 people in India, as per TRAI data. That’s a significant 3.08% QoQ increase.

Region India Source Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Graph ID 616 Duration CY Q1 2014 – Q3 2019

