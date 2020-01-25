Number of Internet Subscribers in India Per 100 Population, by Quarter

The below graph represents the total number of Internet subscribers in India per 100 populations, by quarter. There are 52.08 million Internet subscriptions per 100 people in India, as per TRAI Q3 2019 data.

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the total number of Internet subscribers in India per 100 populations, by quarter. With approximately 1.37 billion, India is the world’s second most populated country after China. Out of those 1.37 billion, nearly 687.62 million people are using the Internet as of Q3 2019. There are 52.08 million Internet subscriptions per 100 people in India, as per TRAI data. That’s a significant 3.08% QoQ increase.

RegionIndia
SourceTelecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)
Graph ID616
DurationCY Q1 2014 – Q3 2019

