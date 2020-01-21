Triple+ Camera Smartphone Penetration Forecast, by Year

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the forecast of Triple+ Camera Smartphone penetration rate, by Year. The camera plays an important role while buying a smartphone. Probably that’s the reason now OEMs are making no stone unturned to launch smartphones with Dual, Triple, Quad camera setup. With P20 Pro, Huawei has introduced the world’s first Leica Triple Camera on March 27, 2018.

According to Counterpoint Research, in March 2019, almost 6% of all smartphones sold globally had three or more rear camera sensors (also known as Triple+ Camera). Surprisingly, the penetration of triple+ camera smartphones will go up to 15% by the end of 2019. By the end of this year (2020), the Triple+ Camera penetration among smartphones is forecasted to reach 35%, globally.

The premium smartphones such as Huawei Mate & P series, the Samsung Galaxy A series, the new Galaxy flagships, and Vivo V15 and V15 Pro are driving the growth of the triple (and more) camera sensor penetration.

