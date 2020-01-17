World’s Top 5 Wearable Companies by Market Share, by Quarter

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the world’s top 5 wearable companies by market share, starting from CY Q1 2014 to the most recently completed quarter. Global shipments of wearable devices totaled 84.5 million units in the third quarter of 2019. Apple captured nearly 35% of the total global wearable market, with 29.5 million units shipped. That’s a healthy 12% point YoY increase in Apple’s share in the wearable market worldwide.

Despite posting 66.1% YoY growth in shipments, Xiaomi’s share in the global wearable market declined from 17.1% in Q3 2018 to 14.6% in Q3 2019.

Samsung’s strategy to bundle its smartwatches and Galaxy buds with its smartphones has paid off as the company witnessed 156% YoY growth in its wearables shipments in Q3 2019. With a 9.8% share, Samsung is the world’s 3rd largest wearable company as of September 2019.

Huawei’s share in the worldwide wearable market increased from 5.4% in Q3 2018 to 8.4% in Q3 2019, thanks to the strong performance in its homegrown China.

